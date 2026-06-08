TerraCap Management Acquires ~71k SF Industrial Property in Boca Raton, FL

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraCap Management LLC, a privately held investment firm headquartered in Naples, FL, announced today the acquisition of Boca Commerce Center, a 70,927 square foot multi-tenant industrial property located at 1141 S. Rogers Circle, Boca Raton, Florida.

Constructed in 1999, Boca Commerce Center is a cross dock industrial asset comprised of twelve bays and occupied by a diversified roster of nine tenants. The property is strategically positioned within the infill Rogers Circle industrial submarket, one of South Florida's most supply-constrained industrial corridors. The asset offers immediate access to I-95, Florida's Turnpike, Military Trail, and key east-west thoroughfares connecting Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Deerfield Beach, and the greater South Florida region.

"We are excited to continue expanding our industrial footprint in Florida with the acquisition of Boca Commerce Center," said Harrison Haber, TerraCap Senior Acquisition Analyst. "The property sits in an affluent, high-barrier-to-entry submarket with favorable market fundamentals, limited industrial supply, and excellent regional connectivity. Boca Commerce Center aligns well with our strategy of acquiring functional and well-located industrial assets in high-growth and low-supply markets."

Boca Commerce Center is currently 100% occupied and benefits from a diversified suite mix designed to serve a broad range of industrial, service, and flex users. The property's smaller bay configuration, modern clear heights, dock-high loading capabilities, and proximity to dense residential and commercial population centers position it well for continued tenant demand.

TerraCap plans to implement a targeted capital improvement program focused on enhancing the property's curb appeal and tenant experience. Planned improvements include exterior paint, façade enhancements, upgraded landscaping, modernized lighting, parking lot improvements, and new signage. TerraCap also intends to pursue operational efficiencies designed to further strengthen the long-term positioning of the asset within the Boca Raton industrial market.

"Boca Commerce Center represents an attractive opportunity to acquire a high-quality infill industrial asset in what we believe to be one of South Florida's premier submarkets," said Baron Davis, TerraCap National Director of Acquisitions. "We believe the property's location, diversified tenancy, and functional design will continue to support leasing demand and long-term value creation. We appreciate the efforts of both the Penn Florida team and the LRM team during the transaction."

Mark Faeth of LRM Commercial Real Estate Advisors helped facilitate the off-market transaction and was hired as the leasing team. Foundry Commercial was hired as property manager.

About TerraCap Management LLC

TerraCap Management LLC considers thematic factors such as business formation, employment growth and population growth on a market-by-market basis, as most metros and submarkets have unique economic-based industries and therefore move through their economic cycles differently. TerraCap makes moderate strategic overweighting or underweighting to markets, depending on the specific economic drivers influencing supply and demand.

The Investment Manager has operated since 2008 with its headquarters in Naples, FL. The firm also has offices in Tampa, FL and Denver, CO. As operators, TerraCap believes it can make decisions more efficiently while leveraging expertise from property to property and focusing on deep value opportunities with upside. Since inception, TerraCap has invested in properties with an aggregated purchase price of approximately $3.2 billion and 20 million square feet of commercial assets, representing total activity across all properties acquired by TerraCap.

More information can be found at terracapmgmt.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Baron Davis

239-540-2002

[email protected]

TerraCap Management LLC

SOURCE TerraCap Management