TerraCap Management Acquires Seven-Building Office/Flex Park in Phoenix for $30.9 Million

PHOENIX, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraCap Management LLC, a privately held investment firm with its headquarters in Naples, Florida, announced today the acquisition of Koll Cotton Center for $30.9 million. Located in Phoenix, AZ, Koll Cotton Center is a seven-building, single-story office/flex park totaling 225k square feet. Built in 2000, the property is located in Cotton Center Business Park, a 286-acre mixed-use development that totals over 3 million square feet of real estate.

TerraCap Management

Steve Hagenbuckle, Founder and Managing Partner of TerraCap said, "The TerraCap team is excited about taking over and continuing the blueprint that BKM laid out at Koll Cotton Center. We believe that they did a great job with the property, and we look forward to continuing such work during our ownership."

Koll Cotton Center is located in the Airport submarket, which has seen minimal new construction over the past decade. The Airport submarket also had a positive net absorption in 2020 despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The property itself is less than 5 miles from Sky Harbor International Airport and is just south of I-10, granting connectivity to all of metro Phoenix.

TerraCap plans to implement several capital projects at Koll Cotton Center during their hold period, including replacing the roofs, improving the exteriors, and repositioning the vacant suites to make them more useable and appealing to new tenants. These improvements will allow for the opportunity to quickly reposition the asset by leasing up the vacancies and increasing rates. Matthew Hart, TerraCap Partner and Director of Investment Analytics, said, "We're excited to continue our growth into the Phoenix market, especially with such an institutional quality property with an ideal location for this product type."

The seller BKM was represented by Mark Detmer of JLL. Voya Investment Management provided debt financing for TerraCap with assistance from Kevin MacKenzie and Jason Carlos from JLL's debt team. CBRE was hired for the leasing assignment, and BKM was retained as property manager.

About TerraCap Management LLC

TerraCap Management LLC considers thematic factors such as business formation, employment growth and population growth on a market-by-market basis, as most metros and submarkets have different economic-based industries and therefore move through their economic cycles differently. TerraCap makes moderate strategic overweighting or underweighting to markets, depending on the specific economic drivers influencing supply and demand.

The Investment Manager has been in operation since 2008 with its headquarters located in Naples, FL, the firm also has offices in Tampa, FL, Atlanta, GA, and Denver, CO. As operators, TerraCap believes it can make decisions more efficiently while leveraging expertise from property to property. The firm has over seven million square feet of commercial assets within its portfolio, with over one billion dollars of assets under management.

More information can be found at terracapmgmt.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Steve Good

239.898.4454

TerraCap Management LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE TerraCap Management

Related Links

https://terracapmgmt.com

