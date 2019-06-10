Terracon Automates Multivendor Network with Gluware's Intelligent Automation Platform

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, Inc., today announced that Terracon, a leading consulting engineering firm specializing in environmental, facilities, geotechnical and materials services, has selected the Gluware® Intelligent Network Automation platform to automate its multi-vendor network nationwide. With its current localized Gluware deployment, Terracon has realized significant reductions in the substantial time and resources previously required to configure, manage and monitor its network. Based on those results, Terracon will now expedite the deployment to an addition of new sites on its network to scale as the company grows.

Visit Gluware at Cisco Live in the World of Solutions, booth #3805, San Diego, California, June 10-13.

With 4,500 employees spread across more than 150 offices in the United States, Terracon's network is vital to its ability to offer clients top-notch consulting engineering services. The Terracon production network includes the organization's data center and 160 branches. The number of company branches is continuing to grow, primarily through acquisitions. Terracon's multi-vendor network includes more than 125 routers and 400 switches, primarily from Cisco, as well as Cisco firewalls, Citrix NetScaler load balancers and Riverbed WAN optimizers.

Prior to adopting Gluware's software platform, Terracon had to deal with the slow and resource-intensive process of upgrading the 70+ different operating systems in the network and managing updates and changes across its numerous sites. In addition, the firm needed a better and faster way to respond to security incidents, ensure compliance and deploy consistent configurations across the entire network. More importantly, the company needed to do this without incurring significant costs and resource drains, and without existing personnel having to go through continual retraining and learning new programming skills to support and manage the network.

Terracon turned to Gluware's Intelligent Network Automation software to address these network challenges. Gluware's innovative solution provides a single platform for automation of all of Terracon's routers, switches, firewalls and other network equipment, speeding the process of upgrades and configurations. With Gluware software, these upgrades and changes can be rolled out to every location quickly and consistently, reducing the drain on resources and time to deploy new sites. Gluware software allows Terracon to troubleshoot and, subsequently, resolve network and security issues quickly, as well as ensure that all equipment is in compliance.

"Like any large organization, our network is vital to our daily operations and our ability to serve customers," said Patrick Holman, director of infrastructure, Terracon. "Before turning to Gluware, managing and configuring our growing, multivendor network was a painful and very manual process that took time away from our core, strategic initiatives. With Gluware's Intelligent Network software solution, we've been able to automate configurations, management and continual OS upgrades for all of our network equipment, across all of our sites, saving valuable time and resources, reducing costs and helping us be far more agile," he added.

"Gluware's customer list is growing as organizations like Terracon realize the numerous cost and productivity benefits associated with automating their networks," said Jeff Gray, CEO and co-founder of Gluware. "Our Intelligent Network Automation platform reduces complexity and decreases time to value ensuring that customers can rapidly transition to Intent-based Networking and become more agile and innovative in the process."

About Gluware

Gluware is the leader in Intelligent Network Automation and is pioneering the concept of Intent-Engineering that enables any enterprise to rapidly derive intent from and responsively automate their current network and any future multi-vendor architecture. Gluware delivers value quickly to organizations with a suite of applications focused on key network management steps including dynamic network inventory, monitor for config drift and audit, OS upgrade, config automation and advanced workflows.

Gluware solutions perform complex configuration and operating system management to ensure that network devices conform to set policies, as well as enable ongoing policy enforcement for increased security. Gluware dramatically reduces manual and outsourced labor costs while minimizing the risk of human-induced errors and outages. Gluware is deployed globally in the mission-critical networks of leading Global 2000 enterprises.

Learn more at www.gluware.com Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube

For Gluware:

Shannon Tierney

shannon@nadelphelan.com

+1 831 440 2409

SOURCE Gluware, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.gluware.com

