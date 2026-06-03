TerraCycle® Acquires NLR Inc., a Regional Leader in Universal Waste Recycling

TRENTON, N.J., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraCycle CommercialTM, a division of international recycling leader TerraCycle®, announced the acquisition of Connecticut-based NLR Inc.(NLR) as the newest company to join the division's growing family of regulated waste recycling operations.

TerraCycle Commercial, a division of TerraCycle, Inc., equips businesses to safely and compliantly manage regulated and universal waste, including mercury-containing fluorescent lamps, electronics, batteries, and other materials that require specialized handling. The commercial division was built through three prior acquisitions, including Air Cycle Corporation, Complete Recycling Solutions, and North Coast Services. NLR now becomes the fourth, extending the division's reach and collection capacity across the Northeast. Combined, these operations make TerraCycle Commercial a leading universal and regulated waste recycling service in the United States.

TerraCycle acquires NLR as the newest addition to the company's growing family of regulated waste recycling operations Post this

As part of TerraCycle Commercial, NLR customers will continue working with their same service contacts while gaining access to the full range of TerraCycle solutions, including the Zero Waste Box™ and bulk recycling solutions for hard-to-recycle materials beyond regulated waste. Customers also gain access to EPA-recognized, Responsible Recycling Standard for Electronics Recyclers (R2) Certified operations through Complete Recycling Solutions' facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, and North Coast Services' facility in Concord, New Hampshire. These TerraCycle Commercial facilities process lighting and electronic waste, including mercury-bearing lamps, electronics, cathode ray tubes, mercury devices, batteries, and lighting ballasts in full compliance with local and national regulations.

Bringing NLR into TerraCycle Commercial broadens what each side can offer. NLR's commercial clients gain access to TerraCycle's full range of recycling, recycled-content, and reuse solutions, extending beyond regulated waste. At the same time, customers across TerraCycle's network can tap into the sophistication of NLR's commercial waste services, including the specialized handling and compliance required for regulated and universal waste. Together, they expand the range of waste solutions available from a single provider.

"Joining TerraCycle is the right next step," said Robert E. Robert, Co-Founder of NLR. "At our core, our customer service philosophy remains rooted in delivering a highly personalized and professional experience. Even as TerraCycle continues to grow and expand, the commitment to absolute customer focus will continue. I'll continue managing the NLR division, and our customers will work with the same dedicated team they always have. Now, with the added scale, capabilities, and reach that TerraCycle brings, we can combine big-company resources with that small-business feeling of deep care. This allows us to do even more for the customers who have relied on us for three decades, while expanding that same personal touch to many more clients going forward."

NLR's East Windsor team remains in place, maintaining service continuity as the company joins TerraCycle Commercial. Co-founder Ray Graczyk, Chairman of the Association of Lighting and Mercury Recyclers, retires after three decades of shaping national recycling policy and building NLR into a leading regulated waste operator. His legacy continues through the operation he built, which co-founder Robert E. Robert will continue to manage.

"Universal and regulated waste has long been managed by vendors focused on compliance, not innovation," said TerraCycle Founder and CEO Tom Szaky. "NLR is our fourth acquisition in this space, following Air Cycle Corporation, Complete Recycling Solutions, and North Coast Services, and it strengthens our reach and collection capacity across the Northeast. Through our active Regulation A investment offering, we are raising capital with a goal of scaling the solutions this industry demands."

Proceeds from TerraCycle's recently completed Regulation CF offering funded the majority of the acquisition, advancing the company's strategy to grow its TerraCycle Commercial division through targeted investment in regulated waste capacity.

This acquisition reflects a broader commitment across TerraCycle to invest in every stage of the waste journey. From recycling solutions that span consumer and commercial waste streams, to recycled-content and reuse platforms that keep materials in circulation, to the litter-prevention work of the TerraCycle Foundation, the organization is building practical solutions at every point where waste can be prevented, recovered, or reimagined. Each new operation strengthens that system and advances the shared mission of Eliminating the Idea of Waste®.

Investors interested in TerraCycle's Regulation A Offering can review the details and participate by visiting invest.terracycle.com.

To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit terracycle.com.

About NLR Inc.

Founded in 1994 by Ray Graczyk and Robert E. Robert, NLR Inc. is a Connecticut-based universal regulated waste recycler headquartered in East Windsor. The company operates the state's only DEEP-approved lamp recycling facility and serves customers throughout New England with pickup service and nationally through its NLR Returns mail-back service. NLR specializes in lamp processing, electronics, batteries, ballasts, and mercury devices, and has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 and with Connecticut DEEP's GreenCircle Awards. To learn more, visit nlr-green.com.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 18 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to eliminate the idea of waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and households, across a wide range of accessible programs and has raised millions for schools and nonprofits since its founding more than 20 years ago. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit terracycle.com.

Regulation A Disclaimer:

An offering statement regarding this offering has been filed with the SEC. The SEC has qualified that offering statement, which only means that the company may make sales of the securities described therein. It does not mean that the SEC has approved, passed upon the merits, or verified the accuracy or completeness of the information in the offering statement. You should read the offering circular before making any investment. You may obtain a copy of the offering circular that is part of that offering statement here https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1714781/000110465926036635/tm2533875d3_253g2.htm or through invest.terracycle.com. This press release is intended for online distribution only. Any party republishing or reprinting this release must include the link above as an active, clickable hyperlink, and may not distribute this release through any medium where a clickable link cannot be provided (including print, broadcast, radio, or television).

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

The [offering materials] may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company's management. When used in the offering materials, the words "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "drive," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Sue Kauffman

TerraCycle

[email protected]

SOURCE TerraCycle, Inc.