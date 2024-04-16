TERRACYCLE ANNOUNCES INNOVATIVE CLOSED-LOOP RECYCLING PROCESS BEHIND ASICS NIMBUS MIRAI

From Sole to Shoelace – TerraCycle Provides Recycling Solution for Global Launch of ASICS Closed-Loop Shoe

TRENTON, N.J., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today international recycling leader TerraCycle ® announces the recycling process behind ASICS' first closed-loop product. On April 11, ASICS announced NIMBUS MIRAI™ , a performance running shoe designed to be remade into new ASICS at the end of its useful life. TerraCycle's research and development team designed the proprietary recycling process enabling ASICS to introduce its first closed-loop design.

TerraCycle's cutting-edge process allows for the recovery and recycling of the materials used in the ASICS NIMBUS MIRAI Post this Today international recycling leader TerraCycle® announces the recycling process behind ASICS’ first closed-loop product

"This is an incredible example of collaboration between two major stakeholders in the lifecycle of a product," said Tom Szaky, CEO & Founder of TerraCycle. "ASICS is the driving force behind the closed-loop initiative and TerraCycle's innovative closed-loop recycling process allows athletes and consumers across the world to know their running shoes will be recycled into new shoes and not sent to landfills or incinerators."

It is estimated that of the 23.9 billion pairs of shoes that are produced annually worldwide, 95% of them will become waste.1 Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to eliminate the idea of waste and has developed innovative solutions for today's complex waste challenges . Running shoes are not easily recycled because of their complex material makeup—which may include a variety of textiles, rubber, foam, fibers and more, that are often glued or stitched together. TerraCycle's cutting-edge process allows for the recovery and recycling of the materials used in the ASICS NIMBUS MIRAI—from sole to shoelace.

"The footwear industry has yet to come up with an adequate solution to this waste problem," said Fumitaka Kamifukumoto, ASICS General Manager, Footwear Production Division. "We've done extensive research, and we're proud to announce a performance running shoe designed with materials that can be worn and re-worn, ending the single-use lifecycle of our products."

The closed-loop shoes are now available in-store and online, via ASICS.com, in select markets.2 Once the shoes are worn beyond use, the recycling process begins. To learn more about TerraCycle's closed-loop recycling processes, visit https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/asics .

Consumers who wish to recycle their used and worn-out NIMBUS MIRAI simply need to visit asics.tv/mirai and return their shoes using the provided shipping label or bring them to designated retail stores. TerraCycle will recycle the materials into new ASICS NIMBUS MIRAI shoes and other products.

To learn more about TerraCycle and its innovative recycling solutions visit www.terracycle.com . To learn more about ASICS' commitment to sustainability, visit https://corp.asics.com/en/csr .

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community across a wide range of accessible programs, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and individuals. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com .

About ASICS

Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning "A Sound Mind in a Sound Body," is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded in 1949 by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of running shoes, as well as various sports footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, visit www.asics.com .



1 https://www.statista.com/statistics/1044823/global-footwear-production-quantity/

2 Participating markets only: The United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, France, Japan.

CONTACT:

Amber Dutra

TerraCycle

[email protected]

SOURCE TerraCycle, Inc.