TerraCycle Announces Record Expansion, Unprecedented Company Growth

During the past 15-month period TerraCycle:

Acquired Air Cycle, a universal waste company based in Chicago , which expanded collection capabilities to include products mandated for disposal by federal regulation.

Established relationships with nearly 30 new partners to coordinate national manufacturer-funded waste collection programs that are free to the public.

Created the world's largest supply chain for ocean plastic and worked with Head & Shoulders to develop the world's first fully recyclable shampoo bottle made from recycled beach plastic, and recently launched a similar program with Fairy Dish Soap (P&G).

Was the recipient of nearly 20 awards including the United Nations Momentum for Change Lighthouse Activity Award.

"TerraCycle owes its tremendous success to the hard work, ingenuity and enthusiasm of our dedicated staff," said Tom Szaky, president and CEO of TerraCycle. "Our record-breaking growth will pave the way for new initiatives in 2018 and 2019; initiatives that include additional solutions to the immense problem of marine plastic and something we believe will change the way consumers view their everyday household products."

Over the course of TerraCycle's 15-year history, it has engaged over 100 million people nationally across 21 countries to collect and recycle over one million pounds of waste, that was otherwise non-recyclable, per month and in the process raise over $21 million dollars for charities around the world. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, visit www.terracycle.com. Those interested in investing in TerraCycle US, Inc. should visit www.ownterracycle.com.

Offering circular: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1714781/000114420418002133/tv483295_253g2.htm

