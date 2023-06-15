TerraMaster Centralized Backup and Duple Backup

TerraMaster

15 Jun, 2023, 08:44 ET

Ultimate Data Protection for Businesses and Professional Users

SHENZHEN, China, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster is professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products for homes and businesses. Nowadays, businesses face increasing data security challenges. Ensuring data integrity and minimizing the risk of data loss or breaches are critical priorities for organizations of all sizes. TerraMaster provides users with various backup functions in the TOS system which allows both individual and enterprise users to quickly and easily create a safe and reliable backup environment.

TerraMaster Centralized Backup and Duple Backup address these concerns by offering advanced features and an intuitive user interface that simplifies data protection, making it more accessible and efficient for businesses.

TerraMaster Centralized Backup
For enterprises, Centralized Backup supports multiple types of device backup and recovery, allowing backups to be made of the data from dozens or even hundreds of PCs, servers, or virtual machines with only one TNAS.

One-stop Centralized Backup Solution
Use TNAS as a central backup server, IT administrator can back up employee PCs, workstations, servers, virtual machine storage or even system partitions with Centralized Backup.

Easy to Manage
all backup tasks can be monitored through one interface, and it supports multi-version management of backup targets. It can be rolled back through the time of the version library, and the correct backup version can be found to restore to the specified destination host.

TerraMaster Duple Backup
Important folders or iSCSI LUNs in TNAS can be backed up to multiple destinations, including a remote TNAS device, file server, or cloud disk, using the intuitive user menu. It also supports multiple backup strategies such as incremental backup and multi-version backup.

Various Backup Objects
The backup object of Duple Backup can be the shared folder in TNAS or the specified file directory. It can also back up the iSCSI LUN and the configuration of the iSCSI LUN in the TNAS device.

Multiple Destinations
Users can choose up to 4 different backup destinations for the data in TNAS, such as: another TNAS device, file server, WebDAV server, various mainstream cloud disks, so that they can be quickly restored when a disaster occurs.

