TerraMaster D1 SSD Rugged Enclosure: IP67 Waterproof & 1.2-Ton Crush Resistance, Reinventing Mobile Storage

SHENZHEN, China, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional storage brand TerraMaster today officially introduces the all-new rugged portable SSD enclosure — D1 SSD. Designed for users who demand both data security and high-speed performance, the D1 SSD features an aircraft-grade all-metal chassis, IP67 water and dust resistance, and 1.2-ton crush resistance. Combined with high-speed data transfer, silent cooling, and broad platform compatibility, it becomes an ideal storage companion for photographers, outdoor professionals, and mobile workers.

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Three Layers of Protection Build an Unbreakable Data Shield:

1. Solid All-Metal Chassis for High-Intensity Work Environments

The D1 SSD adopts a unibody aircraft-grade aluminum alloy construction. The full-metal enclosure offers excellent scratch resistance and corrosion protection, making it well-suited for long-term, heavy-duty usage. Whether facing extreme temperature differences outdoors or constant wear from mobile work, the enclosure ensures stable operation, extended lifespan, and reliable storage performance for professional users.

2. IP67 Water & Dust Resistance for Harsh Conditions

Equipped with precision silicone sealing rings, the D1 SSD meets IP67 certification standards. It can withstand submersion in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes and is fully protected against dust and splashes. From rainy outdoor shoots and desert environments to construction sites, the enclosure safeguards both the SSD and your data. Protection performance is verified by internationally recognized testing organizations such as SGS.

3. 1.2-Ton Crush Resistance with Shock & Drop Protection

The aircraft-grade aluminum unibody structure enables the enclosure to withstand up to 1.2 tons of vehicle-level pressure. Its dedicated shock-resistant internal design absorbs impacts from drops and collisions during daily use. Even under extreme external force, internal drives and data remain fully protected—eliminating the fragility issues of ordinary enclosures.

High-Speed Performance with Silent Operation and Broad Compatibility

The D1 SSD features a USB 3.2 Gen2 interface, supports UASP protocol and TRIM optimization, and delivers real-world sequential read/write speeds of up to 1020 MB/s. Transferring a 1GB file takes just seconds, making it ideal for 4K video editing and large photo backups. The all-metal housing provides 2.5× larger heat dissipation area, while the fanless passive cooling design ensures completely silent operation.

The enclosure supports up to 8TB single-drive capacity and is compatible with M.2 2280 NVMe SSDs based on PCIe 3.0 / 4.0 / 5.0 standards. It can store up to 2.79 million high-resolution photos or 5,400 HD movies.

Compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux, it also connects to computers, TVs, and OTG-enabled smartphones for true plug-and-play use.

Additionally, the D1 SSD supports one-touch photo backup via the TerraMaster TDAS mobile app. Once connected, photos are automatically synchronized from your smartphone, with data stored locally to prevent privacy leakage and enable efficient cross-device file management.

Designed for Multiple Usage Scenarios:

Photographers & Outdoor Professionals

Rugged protection handles complex environments, enabling fast backups and eliminating data loss risks. Ideal for field exploration, construction sites, and harsh outdoor conditions.





Rugged protection handles complex environments, enabling fast backups and eliminating data loss risks. Ideal for field exploration, construction sites, and harsh outdoor conditions. Mobile Professionals & Students

Ultra-lightweight at only 146g, pocket-sized design, and instant file transfer create a portable "light office" anywhere.





Ultra-lightweight at only 146g, pocket-sized design, and instant file transfer create a portable "light office" anywhere. General Users & Mac Professionals

Perfect as an external expansion drive or boot drive—quiet, stable, and plug-and-play.

Availability & Service

The TerraMaster D1 SSD is now officially available through the TerraMaster website (https://www.terra-master.com/) and authorized global channels. Customers who purchase within the first two weeks of launch can enjoy a 15% discount. The product is backed by a two-year global warranty and lifetime technical support for a worry-free user experience.

For more details, please visit

https://www.terra-master.com/products/d1-ssd

For more details, please visit:

Official Store, Amazon US, Amazon UK, Amazon DE, Amazon FR, Amazon IT, Amazon ES, Amazon JP, Amazon CA, Amazon AU, Amazon NL, Amazon PL, Amazon SE, AliExpress, Newegg, Walmart, B&H

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About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand focused on innovative storage solutions for homes, businesses, and enterprises. With a commitment to performance, reliability, and user-friendly design, TerraMaster delivers cutting edge NAS and DAS products to meet diverse storage needs.

Media Contact:

Sofia Li

1-529-812-8186

[email protected]

SOURCE TerraMaster