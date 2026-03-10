TerraMaster Spring Sale: Up to 30% Off NAS & DAS Storage -- Discount Also Available on the New Flagship Model

SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in innovative storage solutions, TerraMaster designs its products around real-world user needs, delivering reliable and easy-to-use storage devices for home users, small and medium-sized businesses, and professional creators. The TerraMaster 2026 Spring Sale is now officially live from March 10 to March 16, offering up to 30% off on a wide range of NAS and DAS products for a limited time.

The popular 2-bay NAS model TerraMaster F2-425 features an Intel quad-core processor and a 2.5GbE high-speed interface, delivering an excellent balance of performance and value—making it an ideal choice for entry-level users. It is available with a 15% discount during the promotion.

The upgraded 4-bay NAS favorite TerraMaster F4-425 Plus is powered by the next-generation Intel N150 processor and equipped with dual 5GbE ports, optimized for 8K streaming and multitasking workloads. This model is also offered at a 15% discount.

For users requiring even higher performance, the 6-bay NAS TerraMaster F6-424 Max comes with a 10-core Intel i5 processor, along with multiple expansion slots and stable TRAID support, making it perfectly suited for small business environments and professional data management needs. This model is available with a limited-time 15% discount.

In addition to the NAS lineup, TerraMaster's DAS storage expansion series is also available with significant discounts during the promotion. As an ideal expansion companion for both NAS systems and PCs, these devices require no complex network setup—simply connect them directly to enable high-speed local backups and efficient editing workflows.

Among the most popular models, the 2-bay TerraMaster D2-320 and the 4-bay TerraMaster D4-320 are both equipped with USB 3.2 10Gbps high-speed interfaces, delivering fast data transfers and convenient storage expansion. During the sale, these models are available with up to 20% off.

One of the highlights of this promotion is TerraMaster's flagship new portable SSD enclosure, the TerraMaster D1 SSD Pro, which features an 80Gbps Thunderbolt 5 interface and a dual-controller architecture, delivering transfer speeds nearly twice as fast as Thunderbolt 4 solutions. It is built with an aerospace-grade aluminum alloy unibody CNC design and a fanless passive cooling system, enabling completely silent operation while remaining compact and highly portable.

The enclosure supports up to 8TB expansion with a single SSD and offers broad compatibility across multiple interfaces and operating systems. During the promotion, it is available with a 20% discount.

The TerraMaster D1 SSD Plus features a USB4 interface with up to 40Gbps bandwidth, easily handling large files and high-demand workflows.

The device supports the TerraMaster TDAS app, allowing one-click backup of photos and videos from your phone. With a promotion of up to 30% off, it is regarded as a high-value storage solution. When paired with devices like the Apple Mac mini, it enables easy storage expansion and performance upgrades.

The TerraMaster D8 Hybrid is an 8-bay hybrid DAS storage device that supports four HDDs and four M.2 SSDs, and is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) high-speed interface.

Combining large storage capacity with high performance, the TerraMaster D8 Hybrid provides an additional storage solution option for small and medium-sized businesses and professional users. During the promotion, it is available with a 20% discount.

Limited-Time Offer: During the Spring Sale from March 10 to March 16, 2026, the entire lineup is available with up to 30% off. Take advantage of these great deals to upgrade your data storage experience at an exceptional value.

https://www.terra-master.com/pages/terramaster-promotion

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand focused on innovative storage solutions for homes, businesses, and enterprises. With a commitment to performance, reliability, and user-friendly design, TerraMaster delivers cutting edge NAS and DAS products to meet diverse storage needs.

