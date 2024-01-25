TerraMaster Launches New Duple Backup Core Disaster Recovery Tool to Enhance Data Security of TNAS Devices

News provided by

TerraMaster

25 Jan, 2024, 07:54 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a professional brand dedicated to providing innovative storage products for homes and businesses, recently released the most powerful 4bay NAS F4-424 Pro and the latest version of Duple Backup, a professional disaster recovery tool developed specifically for home and business users.

With Duple Backup, users can back up important volumes, folders or iSCSI LUNs in TNAS to multiple destinations, such as other TNAS, file servers and cloud disks to prevent data loss. When a device failure occurs, it can even quickly restore the lost data.

Continue Reading
Duple Backup Application
Duple Backup Application
Duple Backup Disaster Recovery Tool
Duple Backup Disaster Recovery Tool

Duple Backup Key Features

Multiple Backup Destinations
Whether you need to back up TNAS data to other local TNAS devices or file servers, or want to store data on a remote Rsync or WebDAV server, TerraMaster can meet your needs. In addition, for users pursuing cloud storage, TerraMaster also provides seamless integration with many well-known cloud disks, such as Amazon S3, Alibaba Cloud OSS, Google Drive, OneDrive, etc., ensuring that your data can be synchronized to the cloud safely. Easily access and restore data anytime, anywhere.

Multiple Backup Modes
Supports incremental mode, mirror mode, multi-version mode and mixed mode. Users can flexibly select backup modes to speed up backup and save storage space.

Duple Backup Vault
It is the server application required for Duple Backup to establish connections with other TNAS devices, realizing the functional interaction and information synchronization between Duple Backup and the Duple Backup Vault application, allowing the remote TNAS administrator to monitor the status of the task at any time. When writing data, external connections can be disconnected if abnormal conditions occur.

Disaster Recovery
Regularly back up important data within TNAS and store it in a safe location to prevent data loss or damage. Users can quickly restore the lost data when a device hardware failure or system failure occurs in TNAS.

Data Security Goes One Step Further
The synergy of TerraMaster Centralized Backup and Duple Backup builds an indestructible data security fortress for users. The seamless cooperation between the two applications ensure the absolute security and integrity of data.

Data Backup for F4-424 Pro
The newly released F4-424 Pro, combined with the newly released Duple Backup, helps enterprises easily back up data on NAS, supports off-site backup or cloud storage, and greatly improves the data security of TNAS devices.

Media contact:
Yuki Shi
[email protected]
+86 755 81798272

SOURCE TerraMaster

Also from this source

TerraMaster Launches 2-bay D2-320 with USB3.2 10Gbps

TerraMaster Launches 2-bay D2-320 with USB3.2 10Gbps

TerraMaster, a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products for homes and businesses, has recently significantly upgraded ...
TerraMaster Launches the Most Powerful 4-bay NAS F4-424 Pro to Create the Best All-Around NAS

TerraMaster Launches the Most Powerful 4-bay NAS F4-424 Pro to Create the Best All-Around NAS

TerraMaster, a professional brand focused on providing innovative storage products for homes and businesses, recently introduced the 424 series, a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.