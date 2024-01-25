TerraMaster Launches New Duple Backup Core Disaster Recovery Tool to Enhance Data Security of TNAS Devices

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a professional brand dedicated to providing innovative storage products for homes and businesses, recently released the most powerful 4bay NAS F4-424 Pro and the latest version of Duple Backup, a professional disaster recovery tool developed specifically for home and business users.

With Duple Backup, users can back up important volumes, folders or iSCSI LUNs in TNAS to multiple destinations, such as other TNAS, file servers and cloud disks to prevent data loss. When a device failure occurs, it can even quickly restore the lost data.

Duple Backup Key Features

Multiple Backup Destinations

Whether you need to back up TNAS data to other local TNAS devices or file servers, or want to store data on a remote Rsync or WebDAV server, TerraMaster can meet your needs. In addition, for users pursuing cloud storage, TerraMaster also provides seamless integration with many well-known cloud disks, such as Amazon S3, Alibaba Cloud OSS, Google Drive, OneDrive, etc., ensuring that your data can be synchronized to the cloud safely. Easily access and restore data anytime, anywhere.

Multiple Backup Modes

Supports incremental mode, mirror mode, multi-version mode and mixed mode. Users can flexibly select backup modes to speed up backup and save storage space.

Duple Backup Vault

It is the server application required for Duple Backup to establish connections with other TNAS devices, realizing the functional interaction and information synchronization between Duple Backup and the Duple Backup Vault application, allowing the remote TNAS administrator to monitor the status of the task at any time. When writing data, external connections can be disconnected if abnormal conditions occur.

Disaster Recovery

Regularly back up important data within TNAS and store it in a safe location to prevent data loss or damage. Users can quickly restore the lost data when a device hardware failure or system failure occurs in TNAS.

Data Security Goes One Step Further

The synergy of TerraMaster Centralized Backup and Duple Backup builds an indestructible data security fortress for users. The seamless cooperation between the two applications ensure the absolute security and integrity of data.

Data Backup for F4-424 Pro

The newly released F4-424 Pro, combined with the newly released Duple Backup, helps enterprises easily back up data on NAS, supports off-site backup or cloud storage, and greatly improves the data security of TNAS devices.

Media contact:

Yuki Shi

[email protected]

+86 755 81798272

