TerraMaster Launches the Most Powerful 4-bay NAS F4-424 Pro to Create the Best All-Around NAS

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a professional brand focused on providing innovative storage products for homes and businesses, recently introduced the 424 series, a new upgrade of 423 series. It is equipped with an Intel Core i3 CPU and up to 32GB DDR5 memory, catering to the needs of individuals and business users who demand higher performance. The 424 series will come with TOS 5.1 operating system and can be smoothly upgraded to the TerraMaster TOS 6 in the future.

F4-424 Pro Key Features

TerraMaster F4-424 Pro Higher Transmission Speed

Peak Performance 4-Bay NAS

Intel Core i3 8-core 8-thread CPU at 3.8GHz (turbo), integrated UHD GPU at 1.25GHz, 32GB DDR5, dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, and dual M.2 NVMe slots for SSD caching.

Faster Application Response

It achieves 150% performance boost over its predecessor. Experience 100% faster application load times, 45% increase in file and photo retrieval speed, 55% improvement in database response speed, and 65% faster PHP response for web pages.

Higher Transmission Speed

Features dual 2.5 GbE interfaces and can achieve a linear data transmission speed of 283 MB/s, Link Aggregation offers a network bandwidth up to 5 Gb. Featuring dual USB 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps interfaces, data transfer between your NAS and external devices is made swift.

Easy M.2 SSD Installation

To facilitate the installation of M.2 SSDs, TerraMaster has specially designed a side sliding cover for F4-424 Pro chassis, which is simply pushed aside to install M.2 SSDs. TerraMaster also provides hand-tightened screws, making it easy to install SSD within 5 seconds.

Latest TOS System and Virtualized Applications

It runs on the latest TOS system which integrates all-round professional storage management functions. The F4-424 Pro satisfies virtualized application needs and provides additional functionality within one device with the use of professional virtualized apps.

Rich Backup and Synchronization Solutions

TerraSync, Centralized Backup, Duple Backup, Snapshot, CloudSync, TFM Backup, and more enhance the security of your data with multiple backup applications. The unique TRAID provides users with optimized, flexible and elastic disk array management solutions.

In addition to the F4-424 Pro, the 424 series includes another 2 models: F2-424 (2-bay) and F4-424 (4-bay). The F4-424 Pro and F4-424 are already available in United States and select European markets, and will be generally available in other markets soon.

For more details, please visit

TerraMaster F4-424 Pro:

https://www.terra-master.com/global/products/homesoho-nas/f4-424-pro.html

TerraMaster F4-424:

https://www.terra-master.com/us/products/homesoho-nas/f4-631.html

Amazon Links

US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CPPD51B9

UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CPPFRXWQ

Contact:

Yuki Shi

+86 755 81798272

[email protected]

SOURCE TerraMaster