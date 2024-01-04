TerraMaster Launches the Most Powerful 4-bay NAS F4-424 Pro to Create the Best All-Around NAS

News provided by

TerraMaster

04 Jan, 2024, 08:37 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a professional brand focused on providing innovative storage products for homes and businesses, recently introduced the 424 series, a new upgrade of 423 series. It is equipped with an Intel Core i3 CPU and up to 32GB DDR5 memory, catering to the needs of individuals and business users who demand higher performance. The 424 series will come with TOS 5.1 operating system and can be smoothly upgraded to the TerraMaster TOS 6 in the future.

F4-424 Pro Key Features

Continue Reading
TerraMaster F4-424 Pro
TerraMaster F4-424 Pro
Higher Transmission Speed
Higher Transmission Speed

Peak Performance 4-Bay NAS
Intel Core i3 8-core 8-thread CPU at 3.8GHz (turbo), integrated UHD GPU at 1.25GHz, 32GB DDR5, dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, and dual M.2 NVMe slots for SSD caching.

Faster Application Response
It achieves 150% performance boost over its predecessor. Experience 100% faster application load times, 45% increase in file and photo retrieval speed, 55% improvement in database response speed, and 65% faster PHP response for web pages. 

Higher Transmission Speed
Features dual 2.5 GbE interfaces and can achieve a linear data transmission speed of 283 MB/s, Link Aggregation offers a network bandwidth up to 5 Gb. Featuring dual USB 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps interfaces, data transfer between your NAS and external devices is made swift.

Easy M.2 SSD Installation
To facilitate the installation of M.2 SSDs, TerraMaster has specially designed a side sliding cover for F4-424 Pro chassis, which is simply pushed aside to install M.2 SSDs. TerraMaster also provides hand-tightened screws, making it easy to install SSD within 5 seconds.

Latest TOS System and Virtualized Applications
It runs on the latest TOS system which integrates all-round professional storage management functions. The F4-424 Pro satisfies virtualized application needs and provides additional functionality within one device with the use of professional virtualized apps. 

Rich Backup and Synchronization Solutions
TerraSync, Centralized Backup, Duple Backup, Snapshot, CloudSync, TFM Backup, and more enhance the security of your data with multiple backup applications. The unique TRAID provides users with optimized, flexible and elastic disk array management solutions.

In addition to the F4-424 Pro, the 424 series includes another 2 models: F2-424 (2-bay) and F4-424 (4-bay). The F4-424 Pro and F4-424 are already available in United States and select European markets, and will be generally available in other markets soon.

For more details, please visit 

TerraMaster F4-424 Pro:
https://www.terra-master.com/global/products/homesoho-nas/f4-424-pro.html  
TerraMaster F4-424:
https://www.terra-master.com/us/products/homesoho-nas/f4-631.html 

Amazon Links
US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CPPD51B9
UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CPPFRXWQ 

Contact:
Yuki Shi
+86 755 81798272
[email protected]

SOURCE TerraMaster

Also from this source

TerraMaster Launches New Surveillance Manager

TerraMaster Launches New Surveillance Manager

Video surveillance provides a powerful tool for improving security, maintaining order, documenting incidents and providing critical evidence when...
TerraMaster Launches New Surveillance Manager

TerraMaster Launches New Surveillance Manager

Video surveillance provides a powerful tool for improving security, maintaining order, documenting incidents and providing critical evidence when...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.