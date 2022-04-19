TerraMaster Launches New F2-423 and F4-423 Intel Quad-core NAS offers Twin 2.5GbE and Twin M.2 SSD Caching

SHENZHEN, China, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, specialists in innovative storage products, have announced its latest F2-423 (2-bay) and F4-423 (4-bay) NAS devices. As a powerful entry point for prosumer and SMB use, the F2-423 and F4-423 offer superb performance even in multi-user environments and features that integrate within office IT systems. Both can be further expanded with TerraMaster USB DAS devices to provide multiple or extended storage spaces that growth as a business does.

Product highlights

2-bay and 4-bay options for prosumer and SMB users

Upgraded Intel quad-core CPU with dual M.2 slots expansion

50% improvement in application response in heavy workloads

2X 2.5GbE with link aggregation option

RAID support with online capacity expansion and migration

Supports online backup services and virtualized applications

Upgraded Performance and Reliable Operation

The F2-423 and F4-423 features an upgraded Celeron N5105/5095 quad-core CPU with faster peak speeds of 2.9GHz, while also improving power-efficiency versus the previous generation. An in-chip AES-NI engine provides real-time encryption capability, and a dedicated 4K multimedia decoding engine means video streaming direct from the NAS is reliable and power-efficient. Generational performance improvements are notable: in high workload scenarios, the 423-series performs up to 50% better than the previous generation, with a 37% increase in file and photo retrieval speeds, a 35% increase in database response speeds, and a 40% increase in webpage PHP response speeds.

Twin 2.5GbE Connectivity

Two 2.5GbE ports can be used individually or aggregated for 5Gb/s network bandwidth. Data transmission speeds can reach up to 283 MB/s in real-world scenarios (Seagate IronWolf 18TB, RAID 0), providing a cost-effective solution for multi-user, high workload file access.

Business-centric Applications

Support for many file services (SMB, AFP, SFTP/FTP, iSCSI, NFS, and WebDAV) enables the F2-423 and F4-423 to successfully address cross-platform file service needs of different network environments. Both the F2-423 and F4-423 support Windows AD domain and LDAP required for seamless incorporation into existing business IT environments, while its permission management helps ensures data security. A variety of backup solutions including Cloud-based services are supported, as well as professional virtualization apps, including VirtualBox and Docker, and by cooperating with Docker-compose and Portainer.

MSRP and Availability

F2-423 and F4-423 are now available for $379.99 and $499.99, respectively.

Discover more about F2-423 at: https://www.terra-master.com/fr/products/smallmedium-businesses-nas/f2-423.html and F4-423 at https://www.terra-master.com/fr/products/smallmedium-businesses-nas/f4-423.html

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand focuses on providing innovative storage products, including network attached storage, direct attached storage and thunderbolt 3 storage that has become increasingly popular in over 40 countries and regions. The brand has been developing storage technology for 10 years, addressing the needs of customers such as small and medium businesses and home users. With the core competitiveness in excellent hardware design and strong software developing ability, TerraMaster are well known among customers with the great reliability and value. For more information, please visit: https://www.terra-master.com .

