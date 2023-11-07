TerraMaster Launches New TOS 6 Insider Preview Program

Participate in the Event to Win iPhone 15 Instantly

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a professional brand focused on providing innovative storage products for homes and businesses, recently launched all-new TOS 6 operating system, bringing more innovation, performance upgrades, and user experience enhancements. To celebrate this significant moment, TerraMaster is introducing the TOS 6 Insider Preview event, offering all TerraMaster users an excellent opportunity to become early adopters and win exciting prizes–an iPhone 15!

TerraMaster TOS 6 Insider Preview TerraMaster New TOS 6 System

Exciting Features of TOS 6

New interface design:

simple and modern, reducing the interference of complicated pages.

Featuring the latest Linux Kernel 6.1 LTS:

Get the latest performance and security levels.

More friendly and safer:

user operations are easier and data is safer and more reliable.

Double the convenience:

keyword search, shortcuts, improve operating efficiency.

13 advanced permission management strategies:

more permission control options to meet different needs.

Safety improved by 500%:

SPC safety control function improves system safety performance.

How to Participate

1. Send email to [email protected] to apply to become a TOS 6 Insider Preview member.

2. Once you become an Insider member, you will receive a download link for the preview version of TOS 6 to install it and start exploring the new features.

3. Event registration deadline：November 15, 2023.

Prizes

First prize: a brand new iPhone 15!

Second Prize: 3 units of TerraMaster latest NAS F2-212!

Third Prize: A $30 discount coupon from TerraMaster official store, available to all registered participants.

How to win prizes

Get active in the TOS 6 Insider Preview: You can provide feedback, report issues, and share your experiences and suggestions to increase your chances of winning prizes.

The list of winners is expected to be announced on TerraMaster official website on November 30, 2023, and all participants in the internal testing activities will be notified by email.

Note: Event details and rules may change, please visit the TerraMaster official website for the latest information and terms, https://www.terra-master.com/global/press/index/view/id/1758/

Follow TerraMaster on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/terramasterofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TerraMasters

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3wKrjmr

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3dMXGIK

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products, including network attached storage and direct attached storage that has become increasingly popular in over 40 countries and regions. The brand has been developing storage technology for 10 years, addressing the needs of customers such as home users, small/medium businesses, and enterprises.

Contact:

Yuki Shi

+86 755 81798272

368125@email4pr.com

SOURCE TerraMaster