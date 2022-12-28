TerraMaster Launches T9-450 and T12-450 High-speed NAS with 10GbE SFP+ and 2.5GbE Ports

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products for home, businesses and enterprises, announces the launch of the T9-450 and T12-450 high-speed network storage server featuring 10 GbE networking capabilities which are designed for professionals that require high-speed, large-capacity for applications like virtualization, databases, image and video content creation, and others.

TerraMaster T9-450 and T12-450 come in a compact design for its class making it ideal for small- and medium-sized businesses with limited space for professional data storage devices. The T9-450 and T12-450 are also designed for high-capacity storage configurations, supporting up to 20TB HDD models and a total capacity of 180TB and 240TB, respectively. Its compact design and high capacity support makes the TerraMaster 450 Series ideal for creative professionals and growing businesses.

Key Features

High-Speed Storage

T9-450 and T12-450 are powered by an Intel Atom C3558R quad-core processor with 8GB DDR4 dual-channel memory (expandable up to 32GB). Both TNAS comes with dual SFP+ 10GB fiber interfaces; and dual 2.5GbE ports, providing up to 20Gb transmission bandwidth through Link Aggregation.

Making Collaboration Easy

Built with 10GbE networking and support for Windows and Mac, T9-450 and T12-450 makes collaboration easy and improve efficiency across the board.

TOS 5

T9-450 and T12-450 runs the new TOS 5 system that features over 50 new functions and 600 improvements over the previous version, offering higher efficiency and better security.

Hyper Cache Support

T9-450 and T12-450 supports Hyper Cache, an SSD cache acceleration tool developed by TerraMaster. To learn more about Hyper Cache, please visit TerraMaster website.

TRAID Support

T9-450 and T12-450 also supports TerraMaster RAID (TRAID) that offer more flexible configuration options compared to standard RAID modes. To learn more about TRAID, please visit TerraMaster website.

Rich Backup Solutions

Using TOS 5, T9-450 and T12-450 gains access to numerous backup solutions including TerraSync, TFSS, CloudSync, TFM backup and Duple backup.

Improving IT Management Efficiency

T9-450 and T12-450 connect to your domain server through AD domain or LDAP domain and assigns storage space access rights to your domain users and user groups, in essence reducing IT management costs whilst also ameliorating the efficiency of staff.

Price

TerraMaster T9-450: https://www.terra-master.com/global/products/smallmedium-businesses-nas/t9-450.html

TerraMaster T12-450: https://www.terra-master.com/global/products/smallmedium-businesses-nas/t12-450.html

SOURCE TerraMaster