TerraMaster TOS System 15th Anniversary Milestone: TOS 7 Beta Now Open Worldwide

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a professional storage brand dedicated to delivering innovative solutions for home users, businesses, and developers, today officially launches the public beta of TOS 7.

terramaster1 terramaster2

Looking back to 2011, TOS 1.0 debuted alongside TerraMaster's very first NAS product. Fifteen years later, TOS has evolved into its 7th generation. A single TerraMaster NAS can now effortlessly serve as a file server, virtual machine host, developer workstation, online collaboration platform, or even an enterprise-grade permissions fortress. Throughout this journey, we've kept asking ourselves one core question: How should a device that people interact with dozens of times a day actually be designed to truly fit the way you work?

With TOS 7, the answer is finally here—and it's within reach. Built on a brand-new kernel (upgraded to Linux 6.12) and a completely refreshed design language, TOS 7 features 90% newly drawn icons and over 1,000 refined interaction details, making every operation more intuitive, smoother, and faster than ever before.

Transform into an All-Powerful Host and Unleash Unlimited Possibilities

TOS 7 marks the first time we've opened full root access while seamlessly integrating official Ubuntu repositories.

Collaboration with Zero Barriers – Your Data Stays Local Forever

Say goodbye to the old "download-edit-upload" hassle. TOS 7 natively integrates online Office tools that support real-time viewing and multi-user collaborative editing of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files.

Search as Smooth as Thought – Instant Response for Millions of Files

Our in-house global search engine combines inverted indexing, kernel-level real-time file monitoring, and asynchronous I/O caching to deliver second-level full-disk scans for millions of files — 10× faster than TOS 6, with 120% higher search accuracy.

Granular Permissions Down to the Thread – Rock-Solid Security

The permission system has been expanded from 3 basic types to 13 combinable domain-based ACL policies, with fully customizable rules.

Those Long-Awaited "Finally Fixed!" Moments

TOS 7 obsessively polishes the everyday pain points that used to drive you crazy:

Smart ISO mounting : Double-click and0 and it just opens—no manual steps, instantly speeding up OS installs and virtualization workflows.

: Double-click and0 and it just opens—no manual steps, instantly speeding up OS installs and virtualization workflows. Unified Recycle Bin : One central trash across all shared folders; recover accidentally deleted files with a single click.

: One central trash across all shared folders; recover accidentally deleted files with a single click. Per-port bandwidth limits : Throttle specific apps or devices so BT or backups never hog the entire connection.

: Throttle specific apps or devices so BT or backups never hog the entire connection. Revamped Notification Center : Subscribe only to the alerts you care about, 40+ event types, one-click jump straight to the issue—troubleshooting has never been faster.

: Subscribe only to the alerts you care about, 40+ event types, one-click jump straight to the issue—troubleshooting has never been faster. Files & Desktop overhaul : New "My Files" and "Desktop" spaces with remote mounting and full GUI support; tabbed browsing + split-view makes juggling multiple folders a breeze.

: New "My Files" and "Desktop" spaces with remote mounting and full GUI support; tabbed browsing + split-view makes juggling multiple folders a breeze. Expanded app ecosystem: App Center now has 10 new categories, one-click Docker deployment, real-time logs, plus distributed TNAS.online networking for blazing-fast global access.

We invite TNAS users worldwide to jump into the public beta right now: test it, break it, tell us what's wrong, and help us make it perfect together. If you already own a TerraMaster, first update to the latest TOS 6, then join the beta—full instructions are on our website.

Thank you for being with us these 15 years. The road ahead is long, but TOS 7 is ready to take off.

TOS 7 Introduction：https://www.terra-master.com/pages/tos7

Official forum：https://forum.terra-master.com/en/viewtopic.php?t=9437

Reddit community：https://www.reddit.com/r/TerraMaster/

Follow TerraMaster on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/terramasterofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TerraMasters

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3wKrjmr

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3dMXGIK

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand focused on innovative storage solutions for homes, businesses, and enterprises. With a commitment to performance, reliability, and user-friendly design, TerraMaster delivers cutting edge NAS and DAS products to meet diverse storage needs.

Media Contact:

Yuki Shi

18219163261

[email protected]

SOURCE TerraMaster