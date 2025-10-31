TerraMaster Unveils TOS 7 Insider Preview: Join Now for a Chance to Win the new USB4 NVMe SSD external drive enclosure the D1 SSD Plus

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a professional brand dedicated to providing innovative storage solutions for homes and businesses, is about to launch its all-new TOS 7 NAS operating system, developed over two years. Its refreshed color scheme and visual design offer a breath of fresh air, delivering a more intuitive interactive experience, more efficient operations, and rich functional innovations. TerraMaster invites users worldwide to join the TOS 7 Insider Preview program. Early adopters will have the chance to win the new USB4 NVMe SSD Enclosure D1 SSD Plus!

TerraMaster TerraMaster

Top 10 Highlights of TOS 7

Revamped Interaction Design: 90% redesigned icons, 50+ new features, and 1,000+ optimizations boost efficiency by 60% with customizable navigation and drag-and-drop icons. Robust File Management: New "My Files" and "Desktop" enable remote mounting, upgraded tabbed/split views (60% faster), added ISO support, and a unified recycle bin. Online Collaboration: Real-time editing of Word, Excel, PPT; doubles team productivity without downloads. Global Search: 10x faster queries with 120% improved accuracy via inverted indexing. All-New TNAS.online: Global multi-node network for seamless mobile access to NAS data. Independent Storage Management: Visual overviews, added disk migration/deletion, and adaptive array optimization. Enhanced Permission Management: Up to 13 customizable types for secure, flexible enterprise control. Precise Network Control: A new network port speed-limiting function allows bandwidth allocation by service or device, preventing any single service from monopolizing resources and ensuring optimal network utilization. App Center: 10 new categories, one-click Docker deployments, and log tracking. Developer Mode with VMs: full root access, Ubuntu compatibility. Added VM support enables application isolation for versatile applications.

Join the for a Chance to Win Prizes!

Participation Process:

Send an email to [email protected] to apply to become a TOS 7 Insider Preview member, the information should include your name, TNAS model, and how you use your TNAS, then await further confirmation. After review, the selected Insider Preview testers will receive a download link for the TOS 7 Insider Preview to start exploring new features. Submit feedback on issues to [email protected] within the specified period. Users providing high-quality, constructive feedback will have a chance to win prizes. TerraMaster will respond via email regarding Insider Preview feedback and prize announcements.

Process Flow:Sign Up > Qualification Screening > Start Testing > Submit Feedback & Suggestions > Select High-Quality Feedback > Award Prizes/Discounts

Participation Timeline:

Application Deadline: November 5, 2025 Insider Preview Tester Confirmation: November 6, 2025 Insider Preview Version Availability: November 7, 2025 Feedback Submission Deadline: November 24, 2025

Prizes:

- First Prize (20 Winners): Each winner will receive a D1 SSD Plus valued at over $100.

- Second Prize: All participants will receive a $30 discount coupon for the TerraMaster official store.

The winner list is expected to be announced on November 30, 2025, on the TerraMaster website and social media platforms. All Insider Preview test participants will receive email notifications.

Note: This event has specific product model requirements. For detailed giveaway rules, please refer to the official event guidelines:

https://forum.terra-master.com/en/viewtopic.php?t=9228

https://terra-master.com/pages/tos7

Follow TerraMaster on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/terramasterofficial

X: https://www.x.com/TerraMasters

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/terra-master

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TerraMasterGlobal/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@terramaster_official

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand focused on innovative storage solutions for homes, businesses, and enterprises. With a commitment to performance, reliability, and user-friendly design, TerraMaster delivers cutting edge NAS and DAS products to meet diverse storage needs.

Contact:

Yuki Shi

18219163261

[email protected]

SOURCE TerraMaster