TerraMaster Launches the Quietest 2-bay HDD NAS F2-212

Build the Quietest Home Multimedia Center

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The best long-term option for data storage is always a personal NAS you have in your home or office server. Most users have strict noise requirements for NAS products since they are placed closely. So choosing a quiet NAS is particularly important for daily work and life.

TerraMaster, a professional brand focused on providing innovative storage products for homes and businesses, recently released what it claims is the quietest 2bay NAS F2-212, with a maximum storage capacity that supports 2 HDDs up to 22TB.

TerraMaster Best Quietest HDD NAS F2-212 TerraMaster F2-212 NAS for Home Multimedia Center

New Design Brings Lowest Noise

A hollow TerraMaster LOGO on the side and a small rear-mounted fan, helping to dissipate heat, greatly limiting vibrations and reduce noise. The new generation F2-212 has reached the lowest noise level of only 19dB(A) among all 2bay NAS using HDD currently on the market.

(Test conditions: using 2 SATA HDDs working in standby state, environmental noise: 17.3dB(A), test distance: 1 meter.)

Latest Processor

Compared with the previous generation F2-210 RTD1296, the F2-212 is equipped with a more powerful ARM V8.2 Cortex-A55 64-bit 1.7GHz quad-core Realtek 1619B processor and independent NPU with the performance improved by 40%. It has more powerful H.265 4K 60FPS video decoding and H.264 1080p 60FPS video encoding.

Home Multimedia Center

It is compatible with uPnP/DLNA protocol and supports mainstream multimedia tools such as PLEX and EMBY. It can stream video to a variety of multimedia devices, including smartphones, tablets, Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, and smart TVs.

Easily Back Up Mobile Phone Data to TNAS

The new TNAS Mobile 3 can be set automatically or manually back up photos and videos in the mobile phone album to TNAS with automatic sorting and retrieval functions, allowing you to access your backed up photos and videos conveniently and quickly.

AI Photo Recognition

Supports TerraPhotos intelligent photo management and AI recognition. Make it easier to classify, save, manage and share photos.

In addition to the just-launched F2-212, there are two new 4bay NAS products, F4-212 and U4-212, which are about to be launched and are expected to be available for purchase in early October.

For more details, please visit

F2-212: https://www.terra-master.com/global/products/homesoho-nas/f2-212.html

Amazon Links

US: https://amz.run/6xL5

UK: https://amz.run/6xL9

DE: https://amz.run/6xLk

JP: https://amz.run/6xL4

FR: https://amz.run/6xLB

IT: https://amz.run/6xLl

ES: https://amz.run/6xLA

AliExpress: https://sourl.cn/2ns2Nb

Follow TerraMaster on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/terramasterofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TerraMasters

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3wKrjmr

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3dMXGIK

Media Contact:

Yuki Shi

[email protected]

+86 755 81798272

SOURCE TerraMaster