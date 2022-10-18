TerraMaster Launches U4-423 Rackmount 4-bay NAS Short Depth for Flexible Server Cabinet

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products for home, businesses and enterprises, introduces the U4-423 compact 4-bay Intel quad-core rackmount NAS. It is 360mm (14.2 inch) depth, makes it very versatile to fit into server cabinets to provide cost-effective yet high-performance storage solutions.

TerraMaster RAID TerraMaster U4-423 NAS Compact Rackmount

TerraMaster U4-423 can deal with high-load workflow and a high level of concurrent user access. Rapid document storage and management are facilitated by high-speed document retrieval, efficient transmission performance, and rich disaster backup and recovery solutions.

U4-423 Key Features

Efficient Performance

U4-423 uses an Intel Celeron N5105/N5095 quad-core processor, supports AES NI hardware encryption with 4GB DDR4 memory, dual-channel memory (expandable up to 32 GB).

Higher Transmission Speed

U4-423 is configured with two 2.5 GbE interfaces delivering transmission speeds of up to 283 MB/s with 4X Seagate IronWolf 18TB in RAID 0. Link Aggregation provides a network bandwidth up to 5Gb.

Compact and Durable Chassis

U4-423 features a compact and durable chassis that measures 360mm (14.17 inches) in depth allowing more units installed in the rackmount for more storage. The alloy casing adds a modern touch and secures the drives in place.

TRAID Support

U4-423 supports TerraMaster RAID (TRAID). It provides users an optimized, flexible, and elastic disk array management solution. To learn more about TRAID, please visit https://www.terra-master.com/global/terramaster-traid

One-stop Backup Solutions

All backup solutions are available in a single portal for ease of use, includes Central Backup, Duple Backup, Snapshot, USB Copy, and other comprehensive backup tools.

Data Synchronization Solutions

U4-423 supports TerraMaster CloudSync and TerraSync which provides secure and convenient multi-platform file access, sharing and synchronization solutions. To learn more about TerraSync, please visit https://www.terra-master.com/us/terrasync/

Pricing and Availability

TerraMaster U4-423 4-Bay Rackmount NAS will be available for $799. To learn more about the U4-423, please visit TerraMaster website.

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products, including network attached storage and direct attached storage that has become increasingly popular in over 40 countries and regions. The brand has been developing storage technology for 10 years, addressing the needs of customers such as home users, small/medium businesses, and enterprises.

