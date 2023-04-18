TerraMaster New 4bay Short Depth Rackmount NAS U4-423

News provided by

TerraMaster

Apr 18, 2023, 08:44 ET

Built for Home Multimedia and Backup Center

SHENZHEN, China, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products for homes and businesses, has a new model of 4-bay U4-423 short depth rackmount NAS with dual 2.5GbE interfaces which provides a network bandwidth up to 5 Gb via link aggregation and up to 88TB storage space. TerraMaster U4-423 adopts 1U rackmount case with a depth of only 360mm (14.17 inches) weighs merely 3.2kgs, which is applicable to most 2-column cabinets and wall-mounted small cabinets with simple installation.

TerraMaster U4-423 Key Features

Continue Reading
TerraMaster Short Depth Rackmount NAS U4-423
TerraMaster Short Depth Rackmount NAS U4-423
4-bay Home Multimedia NAS U4-423
4-bay Home Multimedia NAS U4-423

Small in size and easy to deploy, occupying less space and energy

Space-saving: TerraMaster U4-423 has a shorter chassis depth and takes up less rack space than traditional NAS, which is very useful for environments with limited space, such as home basements, small offices, computer rooms, etc.;

Easy to deploy: Due to its small size and weight, TerraMaster U4-423 is easy to deploy and install in smaller racks or cabinets, and it can also be more convenient for maintenance and management, such as media production, security monitoring, etc.;

Energy saving: Compared with large NAS devices, TerraMaster U4-423 has lower power consumption, which saves more energy and operating costs.

High-speed multimedia storage and streaming media playback
Users can store multimedia files such as audio, video and pictures in TerraMaster U4-423, and use professional multimedia server software to stream these files to other devices through the 2.5GbE high-speed interface, such as smart TVs, game consoles, mobile phones, etc., to form a family multimedia center.

Support Larger Storage Space Expansion
With the latest TerraMaster TOS 5.1 system, U4-423 supports the TerraMaster USB storage  series to connect to the NAS through the USB interface, and supports the creation of arrays and storage pools to greatly expand the storage space.
For example, an external 6bay 10Gbps USB3.2 hard disk box D6-320 can provide up to 132TB of additional storage capacity of TerraMaster U4-423.

For more information, please visit the product links below:

TerraMaster U4-423:
https://www.terra-master.com/global/products/smallmedium-businesses-nas/u4-423.html 

Amazon Link with the Price MSRP: $699.99
US: https://amz.run/6bZg
UK: https://amz.run/6bZh
DE: https://amz.run/6bZo
FR: https://amz.run/6bZi
EShttps://amz.run/6bZk 

Follow TerraMaster on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/terramasterofficial
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TerraMasters
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3wKrjmr
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3dMXGIK

Media contact:
Yuki Shi
[email protected]
+86 755 81798272

SOURCE TerraMaster

Also from this source

TerraMaster Launches 6-bay D6-320 with USB3.2 10Gbps Storage Expansion Device for PC and NAS

TerraMaster Newly Released 10GbE NAS T9-450 and T12-450, Efficient 4K Online Video Editing Can Be Easily Realized

Explore

More news releases in similar topics