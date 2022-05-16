TerraMaster Partner Program:Guarantee for ZERO RISK in Inventory Along with 9 New Professional NAS Products

SHENZHEN, China, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products for home, businesses and enterprises, launches the TerraMaster Partner Program with Zero Inventory Risk and brings bigger exclusive deals for NAS and DAS partners, VARs, system integrators and IT solution providers. TerraMaster also launches nine (9) new professional-grade NAS products in four new product series.

TerraMaster Partner Program 2022 TerraMaster Productlines

What is the TerraMaster Partner Program

The TerraMaster Partner Program provides partners access to the latest NAS and Thunderbolt 3 Series products as well as exclusive deals and discounts. The program also facilitates training for operating TerraMaster products to accelerate the use and integration of new products and technologies.

Partners that sell TNAS and TDAS monthly will receive corresponding marketing support fees. Also, partners who meet quarterly sales goals will receive additional sales bonuses and incentives.

Partner Types and Classification

There are six types and three tiers of partner classification. The 6 partner types include Authorized Distributors, Authorized Resellers, System Integrators, Offline Retailers, Online Stores and Service Providers/Industry Consultants.

To learn more, please visit the TerraMaster Partner Program page.

New Professional-Grade NAS Products

To complement the launching of the TerraMaster Partner Program, nine (9) new professional-grade NAS products have been added to TerraMaster's lineup under the TX-423 Series, FX-423 Series, UX-423 Series, and DX-Thunderbolt 3 Series.

TerraMaster TX-423 Series

The TX-423 Series is a compact desktop-class 2.5GbE NAS, designed for workloads requiring high throughput and low latency. TerraMaster launches the new T12-423 12-bay, T9-423 9-bay, and T6-423 6-bay NAS products.

TerraMaster FX-423 Series

The FX-423 Series is designed to meet the needs of resource-constrained IT professionals. The FX-423 Series products are simple, modern, affordable, and flexible to meet different needs and applications. TerraMaster launches the new F4-423 4-bay and F2-423 2-bay NAS products.

TerraMaster UX-423 Series

The UX-423 Series are rackmount high-performance NAS products, designed for businesses requiring efficient productivity and centralized data management. TerraMaster launches the U8-423 8-bay and U4-423 4-bay NAS products.

TerraMaster DX-Thunderbolt3 Series

The DX-Thunderbolt3 Series are high-speed, large-capacity DAS products designed for professionals. It is suitable for demanding users like video editors, animators, and content creators. TerraMaster launches the new D16-Thunderbolt3 16-bay and D8-Thunderbolt3 8-bay DAS products.

To learn more about the new TerraMaster NAS and DAS products, please visit the links below.

TerraMaster T12-423: https://www.terra-master.com/global/products/smallmedium-businesses-nas/t12-423.html

TerraMaster T9-423: https://www.terra-master.com/global/products/smallmedium-businesses-nas/t9-423.html

TerraMaster T6-423: To Be Announced

TerraMaster F4-423: https://www.terra-master.com/global/products/smallmedium-businesses-nas/f4-423.html

TerraMaster F2-423: https://www.terra-master.com/global/products/smallmedium-businesses-nas/f2-423.html

TerraMaster U8-423: https://www.terra-master.com/global/products/enterprise-network-storage-server/u8-423.html

TerraMaster U4-423: https://www.terra-master.com/global/products/enterprise-network-storage-server/u4-423.html

TerraMaster D16-Thunderbolt3: https://www.terra-master.com/global/products/video-professional-das/d16-thunderbolt-3.html

TerraMaster D8-Thunderbolt3: https://www.terra-master.com/global/products/video-professional-das/d8-thunderbolt-3.html

Follow TerraMaster in the following social media channels below:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/terramasterofficial Twitter: https://twitter.com/TerraMasters

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3wKrjmr

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3dMXGIK

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products, including network attached storage and direct attached storage that has become increasingly popular in over 40 countries and regions. The brand has been developing storage technology for 10 years, addressing the needs of customers such as home users, small/medium businesses, and enterprises.

Media contact:

Mike Lee

[email protected]

+86 755 81798272

SOURCE TerraMaster