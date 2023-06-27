TerraMaster Provided Two High-speed Storage Solutions for 4K Video Editing-Thunderbolt3 RAID Storage and 10GbE NAS

SHENZHEN, China, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products for homes and businesses, provided Thunderbolt 3 RAID Storage and 10GbE NAS series, the 2 high-speed storage solutions for 4K video editing, which are perfectly suitable for professionals with high requirements.

Thunderbolt 3 RAID Storage Solution

When using Thunderbolt 3 products, such as TerraMaster D8-332 and D16 Thunderbolt 3, less time is required for nearly every aspect of the post-production workflow. Users can transfer hours of footage from Blackmagic devices to Adobe Premiere Pro at lightning speed. Conversely, for uncompressed HD 10- and 12-bit video, users can edit ProRes 422 (HQ), ProRes 4444 XQ and other streams. Thumbnail and preview rendering is significantly more responsive when working with large projects with a large number of HD clips.

10GbE NAS Solution

If you have multiple editors or even multiple teams in video post production, then you'll need to be able to collaborate and share your project across multiple computers in multiple offices.

At this time, high-speed NAS devices are more suitable for team collaboration and sharing.

By building a 10G network, multiple Windows/Mac workstations can be connected to the 10GbE NAS, such as TerraMaster 9bay T9-450, 12bay T12-450 and 8bay short depth rackmount U8-450 at the same time, and the collaborative work of online editing of multi-track 4K materials, special effects production, video synthesis, and import and export of lens clips becomes easy, greatly improving work efficiency and greatly reducing the production time of the project.

All TerraMaster high-speed 10Gb NAS series support various video editing software, such as Edius, Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve and Final Cut Pro. Seamless collaborative editing of multi-track 4K media, special effects production, video compositing, and clip import/export.

Thunderbolt 3 RAID Storage + 10GbE NAS

In order to better serve your team and improve work efficiency, you can also have the solution of TerraMaster Thunderbolt 3 RAID Storage and 10GbE NAS at the same time. You can directly connect the Thunderbolt 3 RAID Storage to your computer for 4K/8K video editing, and then use the 10GbE NAS to share your projects for better high-speed video editing and project collaboration sharing experience.

