TerraMaster Released 8-bay Short Depth Rackmount 10GbE NAS U8-450 Space-efficient Design for 4K Video Editing

News provided by

TerraMaster

31 May, 2023, 08:44 ET

SHENZHEN, China, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products for homes and businesses, released a new model of U8-450 8-bay short depth rackmount NAS with high-speed dual SFP+ 10GbE ports and dual RJ45 2.5GbE ports providing up to 20Gb transmission bandwidth through Link Aggregation. U8-450 supports up to 176TB storage space, and adopts 2U Rackmount case with a depth of only 384mm (15.1 inches) weighs merely 6.9kgs.

Continue Reading
TerraMaster U8-450 10GbE NAS for Video Editing
TerraMaster U8-450 10GbE NAS for Video Editing
TerraMaster 8-bay Rackmount NAS U8-450
TerraMaster 8-bay Rackmount NAS U8-450

The U8-450 has been specifically developed for users who require high-speed storage, which can meet the stringent demands of 4K video editing, virtualization, databases, and other applications with high storage performance requirements. The space-efficient short depth design makes it easy to install in small media cabinets.

U8-450 Key Features

Powerful Hardware

Features an Atom C3558R Quad-core 2.4GHz CPU, 8GB RAM DDR4 (expandable up to 32GB), dual SFP+ 10Gb Ethernet Ports, dual 2.5GbE RJ45 Ports - providing up to 20Gb transmission bandwidth through Link Aggregation. The two built-in M.2 2280 NVMe SSD slots support SSD cache acceleration, significantly improving storage efficiency.

High-speed 10Gb Network Sharing

The U8-450 NAS server supports 10Gb network connectivity, allowing multiple Windows/Mac workstations to connect simultaneously. This enables seamless collaborative editing of multi-track 4K media, special effects production, video synthesis, and import/export of clips using various video editing software such as Edius, Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve and Final Cut Pro. With faster data transfer rates, these servers greatly enhance work efficiency and reduce production time for projects.

Miniaturized Rack-mounted Server

The U8-450 adopts 2U Rackmount case with a depth of only 384mm (15.1 inches) weighs merely 6.9kgs, which saves a lot of space. It features simple installation without any rail, it is applicable to most 2-column cabinets and wall-mounted small cabinets, and can be used in a machine room, storage room, staircase, office along with a plethora of other places.

For more information, please visit the product links below:
TerraMaster U8-450: https://www.terra-master.com/global/products/u8-450.html

Amazon Link with the Price MSRP: US$ 1299.99
US: https://amz.run/6jPP
UK: https://amz.run/6jQg  
JPhttps://amz.run/6jPk  
DE: https://amz.run/6jPq
FR: https://amz.run/6jSW
IThttps://amz.run/6jPt 
ES: https://amz.run/6jQh

Follow TerraMaster on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/terramasterofficial
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TerraMasters
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3wKrjmr
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3dMXGIK

Media contact:
Yuki Shi
[email protected]
+86 755 81798272

SOURCE TerraMaster

Also from this source

Tmnascommunity - TerraMaster NAS Third-party Community Application Platform Provides Nearly a Hundred Free Apps

TerraMaster Released the Latest TOS 5.1.33

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.