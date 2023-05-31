TerraMaster Released 8-bay Short Depth Rackmount 10GbE NAS U8-450 Space-efficient Design for 4K Video Editing

SHENZHEN, China, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products for homes and businesses, released a new model of U8-450 8-bay short depth rackmount NAS with high-speed dual SFP+ 10GbE ports and dual RJ45 2.5GbE ports providing up to 20Gb transmission bandwidth through Link Aggregation. U8-450 supports up to 176TB storage space, and adopts 2U Rackmount case with a depth of only 384mm (15.1 inches) weighs merely 6.9kgs.

TerraMaster U8-450 10GbE NAS for Video Editing TerraMaster 8-bay Rackmount NAS U8-450

The U8-450 has been specifically developed for users who require high-speed storage, which can meet the stringent demands of 4K video editing, virtualization, databases, and other applications with high storage performance requirements. The space-efficient short depth design makes it easy to install in small media cabinets.

U8-450 Key Features

Powerful Hardware

Features an Atom C3558R Quad-core 2.4GHz CPU, 8GB RAM DDR4 (expandable up to 32GB), dual SFP+ 10Gb Ethernet Ports, dual 2.5GbE RJ45 Ports - providing up to 20Gb transmission bandwidth through Link Aggregation. The two built-in M.2 2280 NVMe SSD slots support SSD cache acceleration, significantly improving storage efficiency.

High-speed 10Gb Network Sharing

The U8-450 NAS server supports 10Gb network connectivity, allowing multiple Windows/Mac workstations to connect simultaneously. This enables seamless collaborative editing of multi-track 4K media, special effects production, video synthesis, and import/export of clips using various video editing software such as Edius, Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve and Final Cut Pro. With faster data transfer rates, these servers greatly enhance work efficiency and reduce production time for projects.

Miniaturized Rack-mounted Server

The U8-450 adopts 2U Rackmount case with a depth of only 384mm (15.1 inches) weighs merely 6.9kgs, which saves a lot of space. It features simple installation without any rail, it is applicable to most 2-column cabinets and wall-mounted small cabinets, and can be used in a machine room, storage room, staircase, office along with a plethora of other places.

