TerraMaster Releases T12-423 Compact Desktop NAS with Latest Intel Jasper Lake
Mar 28, 2022, 08:41 ET
For High-speed Transmission and Virtualization Applications
SHENZHEN, China, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products for home, businesses and enterprises, introduces the T12-423 12-bay professional compact NAS. Designed for small-sized and medium-sized businesses, the T12-423 comes equipped with a more powerful and efficient Intel Celeron quad-core processor for high-speed transmission and virtualization applications.
Product Highlights:
- Upgraded Intel quad-core CPU with 8 GB DDR4 memory
- Designed for high-speed transmission and virtualization applications
- Dual 2.5GbE interfaces with link aggregation option
- Two M.2 slots for NVMe SSDs for SSD caching
- Better satisfies the limited space with ultra low-noise
- RAID support with online capacity expansion and migration
- Supports multiple online backup services and latest TOS system
Faster and Better Experience
The TerraMasterT12-423 is equipped with the latest Intel Celeron N5105/5095 2.0GHz quad-core processor with a maximum turbo of 2.9 GHz.It comes with 8GB DDR4 SODIMM memory and supports dual-channel memory of up to 32GB (2x16GB DDR4 SODIMM).
Dual 2.5GbE NICs
The TerraMaster T12-423 is configured with two 2.5 GbE interfaces and supports Link Aggregation of up to 5Gbps of combined bandwidth, perfect for multi-user, high-concurrent file access. The linear data transmission speed can reach 283 MB/s (Seagate IronWolf 18TB, RAID 0).
Compact and Silent
The T12-423 is compact for its class and supports vertical and horizontal mounting orientations. To keep storage drives cool in 24/7 operation, the T12-423 is fitted with three silent fans to deliver efficient cooling. Furthermore, the T12-423's power supply is also fitted with a cooling fan to keep it cool independently.
Rich File Management and RAID Support
The T12-423 supports a wide selection of RAID types including Single, RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, 10 to cater to different needs and data protection. The TNAS also supports popular file management services including SMB, AFP, SFTP/FTP, iSCSI, NFS, and WebDAV.
Virtualization Storage Solutions
TerraMaster iSCSI supports VMware vSphere and Windows Hyper-V virtualization storage solutions.
Pricing
The TerraMaster T12-423 will be available for $1,399.99 suggested retail price on Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09W5W4J1D .
