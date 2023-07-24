TerraMaster Snapshot and TFSS Provide Stronger Data Protection Capabilities without Fear of Ransomware

SHENZHEN, China, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nowadays, global ransomware poses a serious risk to individual users, corporate organizations, and even government agencies.

TerraMaster, a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products for homes and businesses provided users with powerful data protection functions snapshot and TFSS in the TOS system, which can be easily recovered to avoid data loss, whether it is due to operation errors or hard disk damage, and even ransomware attacks.

TerraMaster Snapshot and TFSS
TerraMaster File System Snapshot
TerraMaster Snapshot
TerraMaster Snapshot is a disaster recovery tool developed based on the BTRFS file system. Take snapshots of shared folders or iSCSI LUNs and quickly restore data after a disaster by taking advantage of file system features.

Key Features of TerraMaster Snapshot
TerraMaster Snapshot is based on COW (copy-on-write), so snapshots can be created almost instantaneously, and take up almost no space when they are first created. It can create up to 1,024 snapshots for each shared folder and up to 65,536 snapshots for the entire system.

The snapshot file resides in the same storage space as the subvolume, and users can restore a copy of the file as it was when the snapshot was taken. Also, users can send snapshot copies as incremental backups to an external hard drive or to a remote storage system via SSH (the backup destination also needs to use the BTRFS file system) for increased data security.

TFSS (TerraMaster File System Snapshot)
TerraMaster also supports TFSS which can take a snapshot of the entire file system of the TNAS device to avoid data loss due to wrong operations or ransomware attacks.

Key Features of TFSS
Entire file system protection
Once TFSS is enabled, it will automatically snapshot all volumes in the TNAS device using the BTRFS file system, without the need to manually set the snapshot destination and storage location.

Safer protection strategy
The snapshot files of TFSS are stored in a hidden directory with variable names and all snapshot files are stored as special read-only format so that general system commands cannot modify or delete the snapshot files.

Custom snapshot schedule
TFSS provides a customizable snapshot task schedule, and the snapshot time, period, and frequency can be customized.

TerraMaster NAS devices combine Snapshot and TFSS functions to minimize the risk of data loss.

