TerraPay Expands Americas Presence with Strategic Appointment of Juan Loraschi as Vice President - Head of North America

MIAMI, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraPay, a global leader in money movement, is pleased to announce the appointment of Juan Loraschi as Vice President – Head of North America Business. This strategic addition underscores TerraPay's commitment to deepening its presence in the growing remittances market across the Americas.

Juan joins TerraPay with a distinguished career in the Financial Services and Consumer Products industries. With extensive expertise in General Management and Operations and significant international experience, he has demonstrated his ability to drive profitable growth in both domestic and global markets.

The US market, which surpassed $200 billion in remittances in 2023, continues to present significant opportunities for growth. The remittance market in the Americas has expanded 25 times over the last 30 years, with no signs of slowing down. Juan's strategic leadership will be critical as we capitalize on this potential.

Juan's career includes prominent roles at Western Union in various leadership positions, including Global Vice President of Go-To-Market & Pricing - Head of Northeast Region US, Head of Andean Region and Central America and at Intermex as Vice President of Business Development. His fluency in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, combined with his exceptional interpersonal skills, positions him strongly to lead TerraPay's efforts in Americas.

Welcoming Juan to the team, Sudhesh Giriyan, President - Cross border payments at TerraPay, said, "I am delighted to have Juan join the team. He brings with him a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the Americas market which will undoubtedly be invaluable to TerraPay's journey, especially as we continue to expand our presence in the region. His track record of driving growth and his strategic vision align perfectly with our goals and mission."

Juan Loraschi, VP – Head of North America at TerraPay, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am thrilled to be part of TerraPay's mission to revolutionise global money movement. The North America market presents tremendous opportunities, and I look forward to contributing to TerraPay's growth and success in the region."

Juan's appointment is poised to leverage the opportunities across the Americas region, driving TerraPay's strategic initiatives to enhance financial inclusion, simplify cross-border payments, and foster sustainable growth.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About TerraPay:

TerraPay simplifies global money movement – by providing a single connection to the most expansive cross-border payments network regulated in 31 global markets and enabling payments to 144 receive countries, 210+ send countries, 7.5Bn+ bank accounts and 2.1Bn+ mobile wallets. TerraPay is on a mission to connect a borderless financial world, making moving money everywhere instant, reliable, transparent, and fully compliant. TerraPay pushes the boundaries for global businesses – ranging from banks, fintechs and money-transfer operators to travel businesses, creator economy platforms and e-commerce marketplaces – while driving financial inclusion in even the most inaccessible markets. Founded in 2014, TerraPay is headquartered in London, with global offices in Bangalore, Dubai, Miami, Bogota, Dar es Salaam, Kampala, Hague, Dakar, Joburg, Nairobi, Milan, Singapore and is expanding rapidly, having received funding from leading investors, including the IFC (the World Bank), Prime Ventures, Partech Africa, and Visa.

For more information visit: terrapay.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222771/TerraPay_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TerraPay