TerraPay Strengthens Regulatory Strategy with Appointment of Marco Boldini as Executive VP and Global Head of Governmental Affairs

LONDON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraPay, a leading global money movement company, proudly announces the appointment of Marco Boldini as Executive Vice President and Global Head of Policy, Regulatory, and Governmental Affairs. This strategic addition to TerraPay's senior leadership team underscores TerraPay's commitment to simplifying complex regulatory landscapes, and fostering sustainable growth across international markets.

Marco brings over two decades of exemplary leadership and expertise in the financial services sector to his new role at TerraPay. Previously, Marco served as a Partner in the Financial Services Regulatory and Fintech team at the international law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, where he showcased a remarkable track record of excellence. In addition, Marco holds prestigious positions as a Full Professor at the San Raffaele University (Professore Straordinario) in Rome and an Honorary Visiting Professor at Bayes Business School, London. Additionally, Marco is completing his MBA at Bayes Business School, London. His vast experience also includes serving as the Italian Honorary Consul in the UK until 2020.

At TerraPay, Marco will spearhead the development and execution of the company's global regulatory strategy, collaborating closely with internal and external stakeholders. He will provide regulatory support to various departments, ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations, guidelines, and ethical standards across diverse jurisdictions, driving operational excellence and strategic growth.Commenting on Marco's appointment, Ambar Sur, Founder & CEO of TerraPay, stated, "Marco's profound understanding of ever-changing regulatory frameworks, coupled with his proven leadership acumen, will be instrumental in shaping TerraPay's regulatory strategy, fostering a culture of compliance and integrity across our global operations."

Marco Boldini expressed his enthusiasm about joining TerraPay, stating, "I am thrilled to embark on this new journey with TerraPay, a pioneering company at the forefront of global payments innovation. I look forward to leveraging my expertise to navigate regulatory complexities, drive sustainable growth, and reinforce TerraPay's position as a trusted partner in the international payments ecosystem."

As TerraPay continues to expand its footprint and reinforce its industry leadership, Marco Boldini's appointment signals a significant milestone in the company's journey towards driving global financial inclusion and empowerment.

About TerraPay

TerraPay simplifies global money movement – by providing a single connection to the most expansive cross-border payments network regulated in 30 global markets and enabling payments to 144 receive countries, 210+ send countries, 7.5Bn+ bank accounts and 2.1Bn+ mobile wallets. TerraPay is on a mission to connect a borderless financial world, making moving money everywhere instant, reliable, transparent and fully compliant. TerraPay pushes the boundaries for global businesses – ranging from banks, fintechs and money-transfer operators to travel businesses, creator economy platforms and e-commerce marketplaces – while driving financial inclusion in even the most inaccessible markets. Founded in 2014, TerraPay is headquartered in London, with global offices in Bangalore, Dubai, Miami, Bogota, Dar es Salaam, Kampala, Hague, Dakar, Joburg, Nairobi, Milan, Singapore and is expanding rapidly, having received funding from leading investors, including the IFC (the World Bank), Prime Ventures, Partech Africa and Visa.

