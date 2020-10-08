TerraPower chooses Bechtel as engineering, construction partner for Natrium™ reactor and energy system demonstration project

"Natrium fulfills the industry vision of what a true advanced reactor should be—safer, simpler, easier and less costly to construct, less expensive to operate, and able to provide energy that is competitive with fossil fuels and complementary to solar and wind power," said Barbara Rusinko, president of Bechtel's Nuclear, Security & Environmental global business unit. "The Natrium system evens out the peaks and valleys in production when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, and it does so affordably with proven technology. We're honored to join the team."

Breakthroughs in sodium fast reactor technology have allowed the Natrium reactor to safely operate at much higher temperatures and lower pressures than conventional nuclear reactors. The heat is used to generate steam for a turbine, like most power plants, but it also can be used for industrial processes or stored in molten salt. The system's gigawatt-hour-scale energy storage can also be optimized to meet the needs of specific markets.

"Our Natrium technology is an elegant solution to a challenge utilities face as they need clean power that is available 24/7 to support their growing renewable portfolios and make progress toward clean energy targets," said Chris Levesque, TerraPower president and CEO. "Bechtel has decades of experience with major infrastructure projects and we're proud to have them as a member of the team focused on delivering the Natrium technology in the late 2020s."

This partnership is part of the TerraPower-led proposal for the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program, which is intended to support the deployment of two first-of-a-kind advanced reactor designs in the next five to seven years.

In Bechtel, the team gains the experience and know-how of the company chosen to complete the only two new U.S. nuclear power plants of the 21st century: Watts Bar Unit 2 in Tennessee, which came online in 2016, and Vogtle Units 3 & 4 in Georgia, scheduled to come online in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Bechtel has designed, built, or provided services to 80 nuclear reactors in the United States and 150 worldwide, across all major reactor designs.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; Oil, Gas & Chemicals; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.Bechtel.com

About TerraPower

TerraPower is a leading nuclear innovation company that strives to improve the world through nuclear energy and science. Since it was founded by Bill Gates and a group of like-minded visionaries, TerraPower has emerged as an incubator and developer of ideas and technologies that offer energy independence, environmental sustainability, medical advancement and other cutting-edge opportunities. It accepts and tackles some of the world's most difficult challenges. Behind each of its innovations and programs, TerraPower actively works to bring together the strengths and experiences of the world's public and private sectors to use advanced nuclear to answer pressing global needs. Learn more at https://terrapower.com/.

Bechtel Media contact:

Fred deSousa

T : +1 703 429 6435

C : +1 571 364 5733

[email protected]

TerraPower Media contact :

[email protected]

SOURCE Bechtel

Related Links

http://www.bechtel.com

