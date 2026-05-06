TerraPower Isotopes Breaks Ground on World's Largest Actinium-225 Manufacturing Facility in Philadelphia

$450 million East Coast flagship cGMP facility will increase Ac-225 production capacity twentyfold, supporting the next generation of cancer therapies

PHILADELPHIA, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraPower Isotopes® (TPI), part of TerraPower, a nuclear innovation company that advances transformative technologies across both energy and healthcare, broke ground today on its flagship Bellwether Laboratory—a 250,000-square-foot actinium-225 (Ac-225) manufacturing facility located in the Bellwether District of Philadelphia. The groundbreaking marks the next major milestone in TPI's journey to establish a state-of-the-art East Coast manufacturing presence dedicated to the production of one of the rarest and most medically promising isotopes to support the development of targeted alpha therapy and precision medicine.

TerraPower Isotopes leadership, elected officials and key partners break ground on the Bellwether Laboratory, the company's flagship actinium-225 manufacturing facility in Philadelphia

TPI's Bellwether Laboratory, combined with the company's expanding capacity in its Everett, Washington laboratory, will increase the global Ac-225 production capacity twentyfold—positioning TerraPower Isotopes as the premier global distributor of Ac-225 and directly addressing a critical supply constraint that has limited the advancement of targeted alpha therapies for cancer treatment.

"TerraPower was created to improve the world through nuclear energy and science. Breaking ground today on the Bellwether Laboratory represents a defining chapter in TerraPower's history—and in the history of actinium-225 manufacturing," said Chris Levesque, president and CEO of TerraPower. "This new flagship, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will produce actinium-225 at a scale the industry has never seen before, providing global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with the reliable, large-volume supply they need to advance their clinical programs and ultimately expand cancer treatment options for patients."

"Today, TerraPower Isotopes celebrates breaking ground on the world's most advanced actinium-225 manufacturing site," said Scott Claunch, president of TerraPower Isotopes. "The Bellwether Laboratory is purpose-built to meet the needs of a growing industry that is working to transform how cancer is treated. With a highly trained and dedicated team, we are thrilled to be building our flagship facility right here in Philadelphia."

TPI is transforming the fight against cancer by bringing the next generation of isotopes to market. The company's Ac-225 is currently being utilized in human clinical trials around the world, supporting the development of targeted alpha therapies—a rapidly growing class of precision cancer treatments that couple radioactive isotopes with targeting molecules to deliver localized doses of radiation directly to cancer cells.

TPI selected Philadelphia and ultimately the Bellwether District following a rigorous nationwide site evaluation process that included more than 350 potential locations and 49 site visits across eight metropolitan areas. Philadelphia emerged as the clear choice due to its strong pharmaceutical footprint, distinguished healthcare leadership, unparalleled access to top talent and academic institutions, and an exceptionally supportive city and state.

The Bellwether Laboratory is a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) facility that is projected to create roughly 225 full-time jobs in Philadelphia as well as approximately 500 construction jobs.

Supporter Statements

"Pennsylvania is aggressively competing for—and winning—major innovation projects, and today's groundbreaking with TerraPower Isotopes is proof of that," said Rick Siger, Secretary of Pennsylvania's Department of Community and Economic Development. "Our strategic $10 million grant helped to secure more than $450 million in private investment that will create hundreds of high-quality jobs, further positioning Pennsylvania as a national and global leader in life sciences."

"Today isn't just the start of a construction project; it's the start of an ecosystem where a changing landscape will change lives," said Andrew Chused, chief investment officer of HRP Group. "At HRP, unabashed optimism and the relentless pursuit of what's possible are in our DNA, and in TerraPower Isotopes we've found an innovator who shares that commitment to breaking boundaries and solving the unsolvable. Their decision to locate at The Bellwether District and advance the next wave of targeted alpha therapies builds on Philadelphia's legacy of innovation and strengthens its world-class ecosystem."

About TerraPower Isotopes

TerraPower Isotopes (TPI) is a mission-driven organization, founded by Bill Gates and a group of like-minded visionaries to solve global challenges using nuclear science. The TPI team applies innovative expertise and proven development methods to providing a secure isotope supply chain for targeted alpha therapies development. TerraPower Isotopes is increasing global access to actinium-225, supporting industry by developing advanced radioisotope generators that enable the efficient and automated extraction of rare isotopes with life-saving potential.

About TerraPower

TerraPower is a leading nuclear innovation company that strives to improve the world through nuclear energy and science. Since it was founded by Bill Gates and a group of like-minded visionaries, TerraPower has emerged as an incubator and developer of ideas and technologies that offer energy independence, environmental sustainability, medical advancement, and other cutting-edge opportunities. Learn more at terrapower.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE TerraPower Isotopes