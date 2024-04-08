TerrAscend's Jason Wild Takes Center Stage as Honorary Chairman at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant recognition of his contributions to the cannabis industry, Jason Wild, Chairman of the Board at TerrAscend, one of the leading cannabis companies in the world, and President of JW Asset Management, has been named the Honorary Chairman of the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference . Scheduled for April 16-17 at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida, this event is the epicenter of innovation and investment within the cannabis sector. Following the tradition of honoring industry stalwarts like Emily Paxhia, Wendy Berger, and Kim Rivers, Jason Wild's selection underscores his pivotal role in shaping the cannabis finance landscape.

This year's conference arrives at a time when the industry stands at the cusp of transformative legislative reforms, with the potential rescheduling of cannabis signaling a new era for businesses and investors. "The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is the cornerstone event for those looking to drive the future of cannabis. With Jason Wild at the helm as our Honorary Chairman, we are set to delve into critical discussions that will map the trajectory of cannabis finance in 2024," said Jason Raznick, CEO of Benzinga.

Jason Wild's involvement is particularly timely. As an influential figure in the cannabis investment sphere, his insights will set the scene for cannabis finance in 2024, and include reflections on the world of cannabis CPG (consumer packaged goods) and branding, as well as on overall expectations for the year ahead. Attendees will therefore get a rare glimpse into the strategies shaping the future of the industry.

"I'm humbled to be recognized as Honorary Chairman of the Benzinga Cannabis Conference. I look forward to continuing to help do my part in growing and steering the cannabis sector to new heights. I am grateful to everyone I've collaborated with, whose commitment and belief have shaped the landscape of this industry," said Jason Wild.

Don't miss the networking and learning opportunity of the year! Connect directly with industry leaders and key decision-makers, hear and learn from insiders with massive knowledge of the space and anticipate policy shifts that could greatly affect your business.

Why Attend The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference conference will feature a star-studded lineup of speakers, including keynotes and panels by top industry moguls, analysts, and policymakers. Attendees will hear from Aaron Miles of Verano, Alexa Alianiello of X, and Bryan Gerber of HARA Supply, among others, providing a comprehensive outlook on the evolving cannabis business landscape, investment opportunities, and regulatory challenges.

Benzinga's commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in the cannabis industry continues, with scholarship programs aimed at supporting women and minority-owned businesses. "Our goal is to catalyze growth and innovation by bringing together the brightest minds in cannabis," added Raznick.

