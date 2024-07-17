Terri Kallsen, CFP® Elected 2025 CFP Board Chair-Elect

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CFP Board announced today that it has elected Terri Kallsen, CFP® as its 2025 Board Chair-Elect at its July 2024 meeting. Current Chair-Elect Liz Miller, CFP® will serve as Chair of the Board of Directors in 2025, and Kallsen will become Chair of the Board in 2026.

Terri Kallsen, CFP® is the Senior Operating Partner at Rise Growth Partners, a financial partner for middle-market registered investment advisors (RIAs). She advises the firm's partner RIAs on business management, client service delivery and growth strategies. Kallsen joined CFP Board as a Board Director in 2022 and is Chair of the Finance and Investment Committee, former Chair of the Audit Committee, a former member of the Governance Committee and a frequent presenter at Certificant Connection events.

"Terri's extensive experience and unwavering dedication to the financial planning profession make her an outstanding choice for this role," said Board of Directors Chair Matthew Boersen, CFP®, CFA®. "With Terri's visionary leadership, I am confident that CFP Board will continue to strengthen the value of CFP® certification and support our financial planning professionals in delivering exceptional service to their clients."

Before joining Rise Growth, Kallsen was Chief Operating Officer at Wealth Enhancement Group, where she orchestrated organization-wide plans that enabled the company to serve its financial advisors more efficiently and effectively. Before Wealth Enhancement Group, Kallsen was Executive Vice President – Investor Services at Charles Schwab, where she was responsible for driving long-term growth and increasing client loyalty. At Schwab, she led 7,000 employees and spearheaded an increase in CFP® professional designations while streamlining the financial planning process in the Schwab Retail Branch Network of 350 offices. Kallsen also held senior leadership roles at USAA and Thrivent.

"I am honored to be selected as the 2025 Board Chair-Elect by my colleagues on the Board of Directors," said Kallsen. "I look forward to leveraging my 30 years of experience in C-suite and entrepreneurial roles to increase the number of competent and ethical financial planners, uphold CFP® certification as the recognized standard and advance the financial planning profession to better serve the public."

Beyond her financial planning expertise, Kallsen also has an outstanding athletic record, having completed 21 marathons, 40 half-marathons and a Half Ironman. She serves on the Hollins University Board of Trustees and volunteers for the Midway Shelter of Alameda for abused and homeless women and children.

Kallsen earned her bachelor's degree from the College of St. Benedict in Minnesota and her master's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. She earned her CFP® certification in 2005.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public's benefit. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification — widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planners — so that the public has access to the benefits of competent and ethical financial planning. CFP® certification is held by more than 100,000 people in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession's body of knowledge.

SOURCE CFP Board