Terri Ross Consulting and Cherry Payment Solutions Form New Partnership to Serve the Medical Aesthetics Industry

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Terri Ross Consulting and Cherry Payment Solutions have formed a partnership to bring together all the necessary components to better serve the medical aesthetics industry. The collaboration will enable practices to treat more patients, offer instant financing options and increase revenue.

Cherry Financing

As an internationally renowned practice management consultant, Terri Ross and her team offer comprehensive programs to help medical aesthetic practices launch, grow and scale their businesses through a proven system that encompasses sales training, financial foundations and operational productivity. Partnering with Cherry's cutting-edge software financing app gives practices the ability to offer flexible, affordable payment plans with fast approvals and no hard credit checks; increase patient conversion and retention rates; and enable providers to get paid in full, with no risk of clients not repaying the loan.

"I'm so excited to be able to offer my clients Cherry's incredibly simple, fast and easy financing product, which is particularly enticing to the fast-growing, millennial aesthetic client base," said Terri Ross, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Terri Ross Consulting. "Nothing is more important to me than to carefully vet resources and find valuable solutions and tools to help my clients thrive, no matter what phase of business they are in—launching, growing or scaling. I look forward to the partnership with Cherry as we work to help our industry continue to flourish in the new business landscape.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with Terri Ross. She deeply understands the Med Spa and Plastic Surgery industry, and her validation of Cherry's financing product as best-in-market means a lot to us," said Felix Steinmeyer, Chief Executive Officer, Cherry. "We appreciate having her on our side as we work to bring our 80%+ approval rate, point-of -sale financing product to every practice in the space."

Terri Ross Consulting

Terri Ross is an internationally renowned practice management consultant who helps aesthetics practices launch, grow and scale by providing a proven system of programs and one-on-one strategic coaching. Her Practice Foundational Elements system encompasses sales training, financial foundations and operational productivity. Terri has 20 years of experience working with fortune 500 medical device companies leading sales teams to peak performance in addition to a proven track record of working with aesthetic practices across the country to help them scale upwards of $500K and beyond. For more information visit www.terrirossconsulting.com or call 310-272-5715.

Cherry

Cherry is a state-of-the-art payment solution designed to help practices treat more patients. With Cherry, aesthetic practices can offer flexible and affordable payment plans to those with established credit, and to those who may still be building theirs. No hard credit check, no cost to your patients to apply, approvals in 30 seconds or less. This is the Cherry advantage; treating more patients and increasing your practice's revenue. For more information or to learn more, book a time with Cherry at https://calendly.com/cherryonboarding/learn-more.

