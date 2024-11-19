TERRIFIER 3's Art the Clown is Coming Home, with Dates Announced For EST/VOD and Physical Media

Bonus features include a "Making Of" featurette, a creepy twist on the traditional Yule log with the "Eulogy Log" featuring David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown, and much more

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), a next-gen entertainment studio, and Bloody Disgusting, its horror division, have announced today that Terrifier 3 , the top unrated movie EVER at the box office grossing more than 54 million dollars domestically, will be available on EST/VOD November 26, 2024 and available on physical media December 17, 2024.

Collector's Edition 4K UHD + Blu-ray

The physical media includes DVD, Collector's Edition Blu-ray, Collector's Edition 4K UHD + Blu-ray and Collector's Edition 4K UHD + Blu-ray Steelbook. Bonus features include a "Making Of" featurette, a creepy twist on the traditional Yule log with the "Eulogy Log" featuring David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown, and more. Box Art can be downloaded here.

After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. But just when they think they're safe, Art the Clown returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare. The festive season quickly unravels as Art unleashes his twisted brand of terror, proving that no holiday is safe.

"The journey of Terrifier 3 continues to be such an exciting time as it dominated at the box office this past fall becoming the highest grossing unrated movie ever," said Yolanda Macias, Chief Content Officer of Cineverse. "We cannot wait to bring Damien Leone's vision into the homes of such a dedicated audience of fans and those curious alike."

Produced by Phil Falcone and written and directed by Damien Leone, Terrifier 3 stars David Howard Thornton, Lauren Lavera, Elliott Fullam, Samantha Scaffidi, Antonella Rose, Margaret Anne Florence, Bryce Johnson, Alexa Blair, Mason Mecartea, Krsy Fox, Clint Howard, Jon Abrahams with Chris Jericho, Daniel Roebuck, and Jason Patric.

