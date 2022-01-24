Terry Noll Celebrates a Lifelong Dedication to Public Service and Law Enforcement in Schuylkill County

PINE GROVE, Pa., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terry Noll, a resident at Providence Place Senior Living of Pine Grove, was honored last month by the Pennsylvania State Police for his lifelong service to his greater community through law enforcement, military service and community betterment. He received an honorary "Call of Honor" badge to add to his impressive book of accomplishments, certifications, cases and roles throughout the past 60+ years.

Guest of honor for a celebratory breakfast, presentation and squad car ride were Trooper Beohm and Trooper Brownback from Troop L, Reading PA.

Terry Noll with State Police Troopers Beohm and Brownback from Troop L, Reading, PA. Providence Place Senior Living

Terry has an expansive scrapbook outlining his career. It includes certificates, images and medals of honor from time served in the U.S. Army (1960-1975) – including service in Vietnam and Europe. He then joined the PA State Police Academy in 1976 (Hershey, PA) and went on to be a detective in the Pine Grove and Hegins regions. He also went on to work in the District Attorney Office and CIA, with specialties in Drug Trafficking and Homicide detective work.

Along with all of his career accomplishments, Noll is also a 3rd degree black belt in karate and continued to serve with the Pine Grove Borough Council through 2021.

We are so proud to have the opportunity to get to know Terry and have him be a part of our Providence Place family. We honor his ongoing service and want to recognize his accomplishments along with his family & friends.

Providence Place Senior Living offers Independent Living, Personal Care and two levels of Memory Care at our Pine Grove & Pottsville campuses.

