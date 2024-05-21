Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Reach USD 65.9 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

May 21, 2024, 10:01 ET
JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market- By Type (Membrane Filtration, UV Radiation, Chlorination, Ozonization, Activated Carbon, Ion Exchange, Electrochemical Water Treatment Technology and Others), By Application (Municipal and Industrial)) Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market is valued at US$ 19.6 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 65.9 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Report Scope:
|
Report Attribute
|
Specifications
|
Market Size Value In 2023
|
USD 19.6 Bn
|
Revenue Forecast In 2031
|
USD 65.9 Bn
|
Growth Rate CAGR
|
CAGR of 16.6% from 2024 to 2031
|
Quantitative Units
|
Representation of revenue in US$ Mn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031
|
Historic Year
|
2019 to 2023
|
Forecast Year
|
2024-2031
|
Report Coverage
|
The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends
|
Segments Covered
|
By Type, By Application and By Region
|
Regional Scope
|
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
|
Country Scope
|
U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea
Tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies are the last step in water treatment. It entails treating potable and wastewater to meet particular standards before they are released into the natural world. The demand for tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies is expected to increase throughout the forecast period due to the stringent government laws that have primarily increased various tertiary water and wastewater treatment activities worldwide.
The increased government measures to supply safe drinking water will likely have a favorable effect on the market growth throughout the forecast period. Moreover, rising cases of water-related illnesses, a shortage of freshwater supplies, and fast urbanization are all factors driving this industry forward. However, Market expansion is hindered by the high installation, maintenance, and operation costs. This industry is anticipated to have substantial growth due to the increasing need for water treatment technologies that are both energy-efficient and technologically advanced. However, there are obstacles to market expansion associated with replacing and modernizing outdated water infrastructure.
List of Prominent Players in the Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market:
- Suez Environment S.A.
- Veolia Environment SA
- Xylem, Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation
- 3M Company, Inc.
- Pentair plc
- Calgon Carbon Corporation
- Kurita Water Industries, Ltd.
- Bio-Microbics, Inc.
- ASIO, spol. S r.o.
- Scinor Water America, LLC
- Elgressy Engineering Services Ltd.
- Outotec Oyj
- Blue Eden CleanTech Solutions, Inc.
- Membracon Ltd.
- Lamor Corporation Ab
- Ozone Tech Systems
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The growing demand for tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies because municipalities and industries are adopting tertiary treatment methods due to the increased water quality standards mandated by strict environmental regulations around the world is driving the market growth. Moreover, there is a growing need for efficient water reusing and recycling practices due to the worsening water scarcity problems caused by climate change population increase and rapid urbanization and industry in emerging countries; wastewater amounts are on the rise, requiring the demand for tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies which is driving the market growth.
Challenges:
Tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market growth is slowing down due to many businesses and governments, particularly in underdeveloped areas with limited budgets, are not able to afford the high upfront and ongoing expenses of advanced tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies.
Furthermore, new technology implementations can be hindered by regulatory hurdles. Some areas have lengthy and complicated approval procedures for new tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies, which is preventing their widespread use. Additionally, there are competing technologies for water treatment that have lower initial costs.
Regional Trends:
The North American tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market is anticipated to register a major market share in revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of fast-paced urbanization and population growth, the growing need for advanced water treatment for homes, new membrane technologies, worsening environmental conditions, scarcity of water resources, and mounting investments in water infrastructure by public sector organizations, which are factors expected to increase the growth of the market in the region.
Besides, Europe had a substantial share in the market due to the increasingly urbanized population, robust industrial sector, and strict environmental rules, all of which call for effective water management strategies to grow the global tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market.
Recent Developments:
- In March 2024, Veolia reached a new benchmark in treating per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) pollutants in Americans' drinking water at over 30 locations. This rule essentially states that no regulated PFAS compounds are present in any detectable concentrations.
- In April 2024, ENGIE and SUEZ, two global leaders in energy transition and environmental services, respectively, signed their first two corporate PV power purchase agreements. These agreements pertain to the electricity produced by the photovoltaic plants owned by ENGIE and located in SUEZ's Gueltas non-hazardous waste storage facility.
Segmentation of Global Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market-
Global Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market- By Type
- Membrane Filtration
- UV Radiation
- Chlorination
- Ozonization
- Activated Carbon
- Ion Exchange
- Electrochemical Water Treatment Technology
- Others
Global Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market- By Application
- Municipal
- Industrial
- Manufacturing
- Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals
- Power
- Energy
- Pulp and Paper
- Mining
- Petrochemicals
- Semiconductors
- Others
Global Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market- By Region
North America-
- The US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe-
- Germany
- The UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- South East Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East and Africa
