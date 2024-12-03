Terumo Interventional Systems Announces Launch of Its R2P NaviCross Peripheral Support Catheter

– Provides interventionalists with optimal product choices for more complex radial-to-peripheral procedures –

SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terumo Interventional Systems (TIS), a division of Terumo Corporation, is pleased to announce the launch and commercial availability of its R2P™ NaviCross® peripheral support catheter in the U.S., further expanding the company's radial-to-peripheral (R2P) portfolio. The R2P NaviCross catheter, now available in a 200 cm length, is designed for optimized performance in R2P procedures. Its double-braided, stainless-steel construction is engineered for superior trackability and torque control for lesion crossing in more complex procedures.

"Our customers have been asking for a longer length, high-performance NaviCross support catheter, and I am proud to say we answered the need by delivering R2P NaviCross to the market, further enhancing our radial-to-peripheral portfolio," said Ghada Farah, Division President, Terumo Interventional Systems. "R2P NaviCross solidifies Terumo's leadership in radial access, particularly as the demand for procedures to treat peripheral artery disease (PAD) and critical limb ischemia continues to rise."

"With the 200 cm length, the R2P NaviCross catheter provides physicians performing percutaneous transluminal endovascular procedures from the radial artery a valuable tool to enhance their ability to safely and efficiently complete more procedures from a radial approach," said Michael J. Martinelli, MD, FACC, FSCAI and Chief Medical Officer, Terumo Medical Corporation. "Additionally, the double-braided, stainless-steel design of the R2P NaviCross catheter makes it possible to access and cross simple-to-complex lesions above and below the knee."

The new 200 cm R2P NaviCross catheter rounds out the existing R2P portfolio, including the R2P Destination Slender™ guiding sheath, R2P SlenGuide™ guiding catheter, R2P Misago® self-expanding peripheral stent, and R2P Metacross™ RX and R2P Crosstella™ RX dilatation catheters – giving physicians the confidence to complete almost any PAD procedure from the wrist.

About Terumo Interventional Systems



Terumo Interventional Systems (TIS), a division of Terumo Corporation, is a market leader in minimally invasive entry site management, lesion access, and therapeutic intervention. TIS offers a complete, solution-based product portfolio used in advanced coronary, peripheral and endovascular treatments with strategic initiatives in Transradial Access, Complex Coronary Intervention, Peripheral Artery Disease and Embolotherapy. TIS combines innovative research and development with a deep market understanding to create a pipeline of industry-leading devices that deliver clinical value, economic benefit, and enhanced patient outcomes.

About Terumo

Terumo (TSE:4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for over 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 30,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large. More information can be found at www.terumo.com.

SOURCE Terumo Medical Corporation