TESARO to Receive 2018 Partnership Award at CancerCare® Gala

Lonnie Moulder, CEO, and Mary Lynne Hedley, Ph.D., President and COO, will accept the award on behalf of TESARO, a biopharmaceutical company devoted to providing transformative therapies to people facing cancer. TESARO has been a corporate sponsor of CancerCare since 2016, helping to raise awareness of and supporting the organization's important activities, such as counseling and support groups.

"We are grateful for TESARO's partnership with CancerCare which exemplifies our shared commitment to putting patients first," said Patricia J. Goldsmith, CEO of CancerCare. "The TESARO team's ongoing support of our focus on improving the patient experience is greatly valued and critical to our programs' success."

"Our mission at TESARO is to provide transformative therapies to people facing cancer, and we are able to do so because of our partnerships with the broader cancer community. The values of our two organizations are well-aligned, making collaboration a natural fit," said Lonnie Moulder, CEO of TESARO. "We are proud to work alongside CancerCare to support 'the whole patient' and their families – a concept upon which TESARO was founded. Mary Lynne and I are honored to accept this award on behalf of all our associates, and we look forward to our continued partnership and shared commitment to help patients and their loved ones for years to come."

The annual CancerCare Gala honors corporations and individuals that have made substantial contributions to improving the lives of people affected by cancer through their partnerships with CancerCare. The event raises crucial funds for and increases awareness about CancerCare's free, professional support services, including counseling and support groups, educational workshops and publications, and financial and co-payment assistance. Other honorees include CancerCare members Cornelia and Rob Spring who will receive the 2018 Help & Hope Award for their work on CancerCare's National Board.

To learn more about the event, please visit https://community.cancercare.org/gala2018.

About CancerCare®

Founded in 1944, CancerCare is the leading national organization providing free, professional support services and information to help people manage the emotional, practical and financial challenges of cancer. Our comprehensive services include counseling and support groups over the phone, online and in-person, educational workshops, publications and financial and co-payment assistance. All CancerCare services are provided by oncology social workers and world-leading cancer experts.

To learn more, visit www.cancercare.org or call 800-813-HOPE (4673).

