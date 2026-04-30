TESCO Metering Launches Residential Meter Certification Programs as Utilities Face Workforce and Grid Complexity Challenges

TESCO trains utility professionals across 75% of U.S. meter schools

Programs cover meter installation, testing, AMI, and safety

TESCOOL 2026 delivers hands-on and advanced metering education

TESCO's Residential Meter Certification Program is designed to close this gap. The program provides a standardized, field-proven training framework that equips technicians with the skills required to safely install, inspect, and validate residential electric meters in real-world conditions.

"Utilities are being asked to do more with greater precision than ever before," said Tom Lawton, President and CEO of TESCO Metering. "Training can no longer be informal or inconsistent. This program establishes a repeatable certification standard grounded in decades of field experience and technical expertise."

From Fragmented Training to Standardized Certification

Historically, training across utilities has varied widely by region, instructor, and internal processes. As systems become more interconnected and regulated, that variability introduces risk.

TESCO's certification program addresses this by delivering a consistent, scalable training model that includes:

Residential meter installation best practices

Socket inspection and defect identification

Safety procedures and hazard mitigation

Meter accuracy verification and validation

Troubleshooting and field diagnostics

TESCO currently trains over 1,000 technicians annually, supporting more than 500 utilities, with studies indicating up to a 50% improvement in testing accuracy following training.

A National Presence Driving Industry Standards

TESCO's role in metering education extends far beyond its own programs.

The company teaches at over 75% of all meter schools in the United States, making it the most widely utilized provider of metering education in North America. These schools serve as the backbone of workforce development for the utility industry, where TESCO engineers provide hands-on instruction and technical guidance.

TESCO provides metering solutions to a vast majority of electric utilities across North America, supporting systems that serve over 169 million connected customers.

Its products and training programs align with leading standards, including ANSI, NIST, and IEEE.

Lawton's role as a voting member of the ANSI C12 Metering Standards Committee, the UL Standards Committee, and the NEMA Board of Governors further positions TESCO at the center of how metering standards are defined and implemented across the industry.

TESCOOL 2026: Where Training Meets Application

At the center of TESCO's education strategy is TESCOOL, the company's flagship meter school and one of the most respected training events in the industry.

TESCOOL 2026 will be held in the Philadelphia region, aligning with the United States' 250th anniversary celebration, bringing together utility professionals from across North America and international markets.

The program is designed to meet professionals at every stage of their careers:

Core Training Tracks

Introductory Metering

Meter theory and fundamentals

Installation practices

Safety principles

Meter Testing (Field and Lab)

Field testing procedures

Laboratory testing

Transformer-rated meter testing

Accuracy validation

Advanced Metering

AMI systems and architecture

Data analytics and diagnostics

Communication systems and interoperability

Grid modernization impacts

Expanded Offerings

Hands-on equipment training

Live testing demonstrations

Application-based workshops

Standards and compliance sessions

Peer collaboration and knowledge exchange

TESCOOL is not just a training event. It is where best practices are reinforced, new technologies are understood, and industry alignment is built. For registration information, please visit: https://www.tescometering.com/tescool-2026

A Defining Moment for Metering Education

As utilities invest billions into infrastructure modernization, the effectiveness of those investments increasingly depends on the people installing, testing, and maintaining the systems.

TESCO's integrated approach, combining certification programs, national instruction, and flagship training events, positions the company as the central force in preparing the workforce that supports grid reliability.

TESCO is the most widely utilized provider of metering education in North America.

Learn More

Residential Meter Training Program

https://www.tescometering.com/residential-meter-training

https://www.tescometering.com/residential-meter-training TESCOOL 2026 Meter School

https://www.tescometering.com/tescool-2026

https://www.tescometering.com/tescool-2026 Meter Schools and Training Programs

https://www.tescometering.com/meter-schools

https://www.tescometering.com/meter-schools Metering Training Video Library

https://www.tescometering.com/training-library

https://www.tescometering.com/training-library Meter School Presentation Library

https://www.tescometering.com/presentations-library

About TESCO Metering

Founded in 1904, TESCO Metering is the industry leader in electric utility metering equipment, meter testing solutions, and engineered utility systems. For more than a century, utilities across North America and around the world have trusted TESCO for accurate measurement, field-proven durability, and continuous innovation that strengthens grid reliability and operational performance. TESCO designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of meter test boards, field test equipment, artificial loads, burdens, test switches, optical probes, AMI communication tools, EVSE accuracy test instruments, statistical sampling systems, ultrasonic cleaning solutions, meter shop infrastructure, and custom engineered systems. Our solutions support every stage of utility metering, from field testing and lab diagnostics to shop layout, process optimization, and regulatory compliance support. Backed by over 120 years of metering expertise, TESCO engineers its products in the USA and provides unmatched technical service, training, and lifecycle support. Utilities rely on TESCO's deep knowledge of ANSI and IEC meter standards, accuracy testing, instrument transformer evaluation, smart meter performance, and grid modernization requirements to ensure safe, reliable, and precise metering operations. TESCO Metering is committed to advancing the industry with high-quality manufacturing, vertically integrated production, ISO-certified processes, and customer-driven innovation. From field technicians to metering managers and standards engineers, TESCO empowers utility professionals with solutions that deliver Reliable Results. Every Meter. Every Time.

SOURCE TESCO - The Eastern Specialty Company