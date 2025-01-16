TESCO® Unveils Advanced Automated Current Transformer Testing System for Utility Labs

Achieves 1% accuracy for CTs up to 8000 amps, ensuring precise metering and billing with traceable, reliable results.

BRISTOL, Pa., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TESCO® Metering, the trusted name in metering solutions since 1904, proudly announces the release of the Knopp Automated Extended Range Current Transformer Testing System (Type KCTS-8000XA). Designed to revolutionize current transformer (CT) testing for utility companies, the KCTS-8000XA combines cutting-edge technology with automated efficiency, enabling faster, safer, and more precise testing.

The KCTS-8000XA offers unmatched accuracy down to 1% ratio for CTs with primary currents up to 8000 amperes, making it an indispensable tool for utility labs. Its advanced automation features allow seamless integration with TESCO Device Manager (TDM), Meter Manager, or other systems, reducing operator error and ensuring consistent, traceable results.

"This system represents TESCO's commitment to innovation and quality," said Tom Lawton, President and CEO of TESCO®. "By automating the testing process and integrating real-time data management, the KCTS-8000XA empowers utility professionals to achieve greater efficiency, accuracy, and safety in transformer testing."

Key Features of the KCTS-8000XA:

The upgraded Knopp Current Transformer Comparator, integrated into the KCTS-8000XA, measures phase angle and ratio errors with heightened accuracy, automatically completing tests for maximum efficiency. By including ANSI standard burdens with active monitoring, the system sets a new benchmark for utility testing operations.

TESCO® continues to deliver reliable and innovative solutions that exceed customer expectations, aligning with its mission to be the primary metering resource for electric utility customers worldwide.

For more information about the KCTS-8000XA or TESCO's suite of metering solutions, please visit https://www.tescometering.com/product/kcts-8000xa-automated-ct-testing-system/ or contact TESCO at (610) 925-5900.

