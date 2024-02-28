Tesla Design Leader Peter Blades Joins Skyryse as VP of Design

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Blades, the lead interior designer for both generations of the Model 3, Model Y, Semi concept, and Roadster (2017), has joined Skyryse as VP of Design.

"Until now, cockpit design has been an afterthought in aviation," said Dr. Mark Groden, CEO of Skyryse. "Peter's mission is to bring his innovative design approach to further elevate the Skyryse One interior – and all of our future aircraft design – to match the simplified, integrated, and revolutionary SkyOS™ technology that pilots will use to fly them."

Peter Blades, VP of Design

The groundbreaking Skyryse One™ – the world's first production fly-by-wire helicopter operated with a single control stick and two touch screens, unveiled and opened up for reservations last week – unlocks a revolutionary new experience for pilots and their passengers, allowing for a variety of customization upgrades previously unheard of in general aviation.

"Joining Skyryse is a fantastic opportunity," said Peter. "To again have the chance to match this type of transformative technology with a fresh and new perspective on design is an amazing and humbling opportunity."

Before spending almost a decade at Tesla, Peter worked with Nissan's Silicon Valley Research Center focused on HMI and holistic UI / UX design for the Infiniti brand. Prior to that, Peter worked with SpaceX on concept designs for the interior of the Crew Dragon, and spent two years at Kia on interior designs for concept and production vehicles.

Peter started his career at General Motors, where he co-led interior design on the award-winning GMC Granite concept car for their Advanced Design studio, proposed and executed interior design proposals for the Camaro, Impala, and C7 Corvette, and was the lead interior designer on GM North America's mid-size truck interior.

Peter will report directly to the CEO.

About Skyryse

Founded in 2016, the mission of Los Angeles-based Skyryse™ is to bring about a new era in flight, where fatalities are near zero, and where piloting any aircraft is simple and safe. Their proprietary SkyOS™ system – which powers their first aircraft, the Skyryse One™ – gives pilots greater control by simplifying the management of an aircraft during standard flight operations, inclement weather, and emergencies. Skyryse has raised more than $290 million from leading investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Monashee Investment Management, Positive Sum, ArrowMark Partners, Venrock, Eclipse Ventures, Cantos, Stanford University, and Bill Ford, Executive Chair, Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.Skyryse.com or watch videos of Skyryse in action on YouTube.

