TESSAN Partners with Rachael Yamagata to Inspire Travelers

NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading charging solution brand TESSAN has announced an exciting collaboration with American singer-songwriter Rachael Yamagata, launching a global initiative titled "What's Your Next Journey?" This campaign aims to uncover the stories behind travelers and encourage everyone to explore the unknown during their journeys.

TESSAN and Rachel encourage everyone to explore the unknown during their journeys

Alex, the CEO of TESSAN, expressed the brand's enthusiasm for this collaboration, saying that Rachael Yamagata's music was a perfect match for the campaign's message. "In our quest to find a partner to capture this concept, we came across Rachael Yamagata's music. Her work is delicate and profound, providing a powerful healing force while rich in narrative and emotional depth. Her creations perfectly align with what TESSAN seeks to express through this initiative."

Rachael Yamagata, known for her soulful voice and emotive lyrics, began her music career with the funk band Bumpus before embarking on a solo journey. Her discography includes several albums and EPs, such as "Happenstance" and "Elephants…Teeth Sinking into Heart," which explore themes of love, heartbreak, and personal growth.

In a conversation with TESSAN, Rachael delved into her profound reflections on music and travel, revealing how she interprets the meaning of life through her music. Discussing the concept of "connection," which TESSAN champions, Rachael described music as a bridge for deep connection, allowing people to release emotions. "Connection to me is about authentic relation with those around you, taking off the mask and realizing that we are in this together and in every way and picking up on all of the subtleties of what we don't always say," she shared.

Rachael's travels mostly stem from her passion for connecting with others. Her experiences around the world inspire her creativity, infusing her music with the colors and flavors of different places. This passion drives her to embark on new journeys continually. When asked what "Journey" means to her, Rachael explained, "Journey means a balance of a dream of where you're going and the ability to be in the present moment and to enjoy it, because that really is what your life is about. It's about that journey of... experience of meeting new people, of seeing how you grow, and traveling is what does that for me. Experiencing new cultures, new ideas, new energies of the places I go."

As a frequently touring artist, Rachael Yamagata refers to "packing" as an art form that takes years to master, noting that one of the biggest challenges of travel is knowing what to bring. Among her travel essentials is TESSAN's World Travel Adapter, which she praises for its versatility and convenience. "It's got everything I need as an international traveler in one," she said. "I love it, it is so good, I'm taking it everywhere."

TESSAN embraces the idea that "The journey begins at home" and is committed to "connecting people to their journeys." Over the years, TESSAN has transformed from merely keeping devices charged to becoming a trusted travel companion for many, empowering them to stay connected and embrace new experiences.

In collaboration with Rachael Yamagata, TESSAN explores the profound meanings of journeys and life, sharing inspiring stories of transformative travel. These narratives embody TESSAN's core values of exploration, connection, and inspiration, encouraging people to pursue their dreams and embark on self-discovery, whether in grand or small adventures.

About TESSAN

TESSAN, a trusted partner in charging solutions, is committed to enriching experiences both at home and during travel. The brand offers a wide array of products, including multifunctional power strips, travel adapters, wall extenders, and smart home devices. Supported by a robust R&D and production team, TESSAN develops innovative socket products for users across the globe. With the trust of over 20 million users, TESSAN empowers their journeys from home to every destination, promoting environmentally conscious electricity usage.

For more information, visit www.tessan.com or the TESSAN Amazon store, and follow TESSAN on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE TESSAN