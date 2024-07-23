Tesseract Ventures Re-Imagines Precision Agriculture with Advanced Ag Drone Technology

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesseract Ventures is pleased to announce the dual use application of its cutting-edge military technology and specialized robotics platform in the agricultural sector, specifically tailored for American farmers.

Revolutionizing farming, Tesseract Ventures’ Ag Drone teams with farmers for real-time, precision agriculture. Tesseract’s Ag Drone and Synthesis Software team up to give farmers easy-to-understand, real-time insights for smarter decisions.

The Tesseract Ag Drone is a cutting-edge tool made in the USA to help farmers manage their crops and data more accurately. Using advanced computer vision and optics, this drone gives farmers detailed, real-time information about their fields. When integrated with the Tesseract Synthesis Software, the drone transforms raw data into actionable insights, enabling farmers to make informed decisions with use of 21st century AI tools and easy to use software interfaces.

With the Tesseract Ag Drone, farmers can identify pests, monitor weed growth, assess crop and soil health, track weather impacts, and observe crop development. The drone delivers real-time data and intelligent recommendations, significantly enhancing efficiency, yield, and sustainability. Its American-made quality and reliability set it apart in the industry.

Tesseract Synthesis Integration

Pairing the Tesseract Ag Drone with the Tesseract Synthesis Software simplifies precision farming. This powerful combination collects real-time data and leverages AI to analyze it, offering immediate insights into crop health, pest issues, weed pressure, and weather effects. This centralized data management system streamlines decision-making and fosters collaboration on the farm. Designed for user-friendliness, even those less tech-savvy can harness this technology to enhance crop management, increase yields, and promote sustainable farming practices. This robust yet easy-to-use solution is essential for modern farmers aiming to optimize productivity and sustainability.

"With the Ag Drone and Synthesis Integration, Tesseract Ventures is not just launching a new American-made drone product; we are ushering in a new era of precision agriculture," stated John Boucard, CEO of Tesseract Ventures. "This technology is a game-changer for US farmers, providing technological advantages previously unavailable on a single platform. Our commitment to agricultural innovation is both military-proven and farmer-led, offering enhanced capabilities and strategic benefits to our national farmers and co-op partners."

Tesseract recently partnered with Iowa-based Landus Farm Cooperative under a unique initiative born from a Department of Defense program. This collaboration allowed Tesseract to soft launch its Synthesis technology through innovation connector events, reimagining agricultural software, data integration, and visualization to benefit farmers with an intuitive and user-friendly approach.

About Tesseract Ventures

Founded in 2018 by John Boucard, a veteran inventor, engineer, and technologist, Tesseract Ventures recruits the brightest minds in robotics, defense, and critical infrastructure. The company's work encompasses autonomous systems, specialized robotics, advanced sensors, cutting-edge software, and immersive data visualization, designed to uncover new operational dimensions and drive significant, meaningful change. Headquartered in Overland Park, KS, with a defense studio in Tampa, FL, Tesseract Ventures continues to innovate and lead in multiple sectors.



For more information, visit http://www.tesseractventures.io

SOURCE Tesseract Ventures