Tesseract Ventures Selected by Defense Innovation Unit for Containerized Autonomous Drone Delivery System (CADDS) Prototype Project

The CADDS project addresses a critical Department of War challenge: transitioning from a one-operator-per-aircraft model to scalable autonomous systems that deploy and sustain large drone fleets with minimal human intervention. The project prioritizes modular, open-architecture solutions that support distributed military operations and allow rapid technology integration.

Tesseract Ventures will demonstrate its modular autonomous platform, which simplifies the deployment, launch, recovery, and management of multiple drones from containerized systems. Leveraging open systems architecture, advanced autonomy software, resilient command and control, and scalable mission management, Tesseract's solution increases operational flexibility while reducing operator cognitive workload.

"This selection is an important milestone for Tesseract Ventures and validates our vision of delivering scalable autonomous systems and drones that meet the evolving needs of the U.S. military," said John Boucard, CEO and founder of Tesseract Ventures. "We are honored to support DIU's mission of rapidly fielding commercial technology to the warfighter."

The CADDS project requires solutions capable of transporting, storing, launching, recovering, refitting, and managing diverse autonomous aircraft across land and maritime environments with minimal personnel. The solicitation prioritizes the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) to maximize interoperability, future upgrades, and rapid technology insertion.

Unlike traditional drone operations requiring heavy operator involvement, Tesseract's approach uses intelligent automation to increase the operator-to-aircraft ratio, enabling persistent autonomous operations while reducing risks to personnel.

As part of this prototype effort, Tesseract Ventures will participate in demonstrations to validate operational performance. Under the Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) process, successful prototypes may become eligible for follow-on production opportunities without further competition.

About Tesseract Ventures

Tesseract is an American invention company building advanced hardware, software, and AI-driven systems for construction, defense, infrastructure, and agriculture. The company develops integrated platforms combining real-time sensing, digital twins, robotics, and automation to provide organizations a complete operational picture. Tesseract works with field teams, military partners, and enterprise clients to create practical, reliable technologies that improve safety, clarity, and productivity.

For more information, visit www.tesseractventures.io

SOURCE Tesseract Ventures