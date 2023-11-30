Test And Measurement Equipment Market size in APAC to grow by USD 2.56 billion from 2022 to 2027, Expansion of telecommunication networks to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The test and measurement equipment market in APAC is expected to grow by USD 2.56 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (GPTE, ATE, WTE, calibration, and others) and end-user (electronics, communication, general industry, A and D, and others). The expansion of telecommunication networks is a key factor driving market growth. The communication sector accounts for the biggest end-user of test and measurement equipment. To provide customers with top quality and excellent performance of services and products, it is important that testing and measurement equipment be made available to telecommunications service providers, Mobile Device Manufacturers, and Network Equipment manufacturers. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Test and Measurement Equipment Market in APAC 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the test and measurement equipment market in APAC: Advantest Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., Anritsu Corp., Bruker Corp., Cohu Inc., EXFO Inc., Fortive Corp., Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., NetScout Systems Inc., Oxford Instruments plc, Renishaw Plc, Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Spirent Communications plc, Teradyne Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Test and Measurement Equipment Market in APAC is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 5.03% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

The growing popularity of modular test and measurement equipment is a major trend in the market.

The development of electronic and test and measurement technology is driving the demand for modular testing and measuring equipment.

It helps end users extend the service life of T&M equipment, while at the same time reducing repair and maintenance costs and enhancing operational efficiency in this sector.

Significant Challenge

Competition between existing test and measurement equipment players is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Some small companies, through the provision of specialized testing and measuring equipment for niche user industries or via product development with a special quality, remain in competition on the market.

In a competitive environment such as this, it may be difficult for small companies to preserve their profitability.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

The GPTE segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This segment consists of a variety of test and measurement equipment including oscilloscopes, multimeters, random waveform generators, power meters, electronic counting instruments as well as energy quality analyzers. This equipment is used by several sectors, e.g., in communications, aeronautics and defense, machinery engineering, electronics, and power. It is anticipated that the demand for automotive, aerospace, and defense sectors will be increasing which could open new market opportunities.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample Report

Related Reports:

The surface mount technology (SMT) placement equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 905.05 million.

The substation automation market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.47% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 15.17 billion.

Test And Measurement Equipment Market Scope in APAC Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.27% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.03 Regional analysis APAC Performing market contribution APAC at 100% Key countries Japan, South Korea, China, Taiwan, and Rest of APAC Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advantest Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., Anritsu Corp., Bruker Corp., Cohu Inc., EXFO Inc., Fortive Corp., Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., NetScout Systems Inc., Oxford Instruments plc, Renishaw Plc, Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Spirent Communications plc, Teradyne Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio