Test preparation market in India to grow at a CAGR of 15.02% from 2021 to 2026: Increasing use of analytics will be a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report on the test preparation market in India has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 15.02% and register an incremental growth of USD 9.07 billion during the forecast period. The increasing use of analytics is a key trend in the market. With the increase in the number of student enrollments, there is a wide array of data being generated by vendors. Vendors are opting for learning analytics and web analytics to make use of the data and improve the overall design of teaching. Teachers can track the progress of students and understand the engagement level by identifying strong and weak areas. Therefore, the use of learning analytics can help test preparation material and course providers design adaptable courses. Market trends have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Test Preparation Market in India

Market segmentation

The market has been segmented by product (university exams, certification exams, high school exams, elementary exams, and other exams), end-user (post-secondary and K-12), and learning method (offline learning and online learning). The university exams segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Students in India prepare for various standardized exams specific to certain universities offering courses such as engineering, management, science, computer applications, pharmacy, and law. Many vendors offer test preparation courses for students, which consist of sample tests, sample questions, videos, and text content. The increasing competition among students and lowering dropout rates will lead to steady growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Company profiles

The report on the test preparation market in India includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Bansal Classes Kota: The company offers test preparations courses under the brand name of Baits. It also offers classroom learning and distance learning program.

The company offers test preparations courses under the brand name of Baits. It also offers classroom learning and distance learning program. CL Educate Ltd: The company offers online test preparation courses for UPSC, SSC, LAW, BBA, CUCET, and SAT. It also offers distance learning programs.

The company offers online test preparation courses for UPSC, SSC, LAW, BBA, CUCET, and SAT. It also offers distance learning programs. FIITJEE Ltd.: The company offers online test preparation courses for JEE, NTSE, and Olympiads.

The company offers online test preparation courses for JEE, NTSE, and Olympiads. Handa Education Services Pvt Ltd: The company offers test preparations for CAT MBA examinations. It also provides online coaching for CAT, XAT, SBI PO, IBPS PO, and various other management exams.

The company offers test preparations for CAT MBA examinations. It also provides online coaching for CAT, XAT, SBI PO, IBPS PO, and various other management exams. Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers courses for test preparation for IIT JEE and NEET examinations. It also offers a wide range of learning programs for different courses, competitive exams, and subject solutions.

The company offers courses for test preparation for IIT JEE and NEET examinations. It also offers a wide range of learning programs for different courses, competitive exams, and subject solutions. IMS Learning Resources Pvt Ltd

Kaplan Inc.

Pearson Plc

Testbook Edu Solutions Pvt Ltd

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising number of enrollments in test preparation courses, the increase in the number of startups, and government initiatives on test preparation. However, the increasing competition from private tutors, the abundance of free test preparation sources, and credibility issues are hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive test preparation market growth in India during the next five years

during the next five years Precise estimation of the test preparation market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the test preparation industry in India

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of test preparation market vendors in India

Related Reports:

The size of the test preparation market in the US is expected to increase by USD 11.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39%. The increasing use of analytical tools in test preparations is notably driving the test preparation market growth in the US, although factors such as the availability of open-source test preparation materials and the growth of the unorganized sector may impede the market growth.

The K-12 testing and assessment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.21% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 9,895.67 million. The increasing use of analytics is notably driving market growth, although factors such as credibility issues may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

Test Preparation Market Scope in India Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.02% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.41 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bansal Classes Kota, CL Educate Ltd, FIITJEE Ltd., Handa Education Services Pvt Ltd, IMS Learning Resources Pvt Ltd, Kaplan Inc., Pearson Plc, Testbook Edu Solutions Pvt Ltd, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Triumphant Institute Of Management Education Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

University exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Certification exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

High school exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Elementary exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Other exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Post-secondary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Learning method

Market segments

Comparison by Learning method

Offline learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Online learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Learning method

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bansal Classes Kota

CL Educate Ltd

FIITJEE Ltd.

Handa Education Services Pvt Ltd

IMS Learning Resources Pvt Ltd

Kaplan Inc.

Pearson Plc

Testbook Edu Solutions Pvt Ltd

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Triumphant Institute Of Management Education Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.org/news/test-preparation-market

SOURCE Technavio