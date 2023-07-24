Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market to Reach $2.22 Billion by 2027, Driven by Rising Testosterone Deficiency Cases

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Testosterone Replacement Therapy Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers, and senior management with critical information needed to assess the Testosterone Replacement Therapy market. The market is projected to grow from $1.75 billion in 2022 to $1.85 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. Furthermore, the market is expected to reach $2.22 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 4.6%.

Major players in the Testosterone Replacement Therapy market include AbbVie Inc., Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Antares Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, BioTE Medical LLC, Clarus Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Acrux Limited, Actiza Pharmaceutical, Aytu BioPharma, Cipla Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, The Simple Pharma Company UK Limited, and Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

Testosterone Replacement Therapy is a hormonal therapy used to treat low testosterone (T) levels in males, which can occur due to aging or a medical condition.

The main types of testosterone replacement therapy include oral, implants, gel or creams, patches, buccal adhesive, parenteral, and others. Oral administration involves taking substances through the mouth, such as tablets, capsules, and syrups. Major indications for low testosterone are hypogonadism, autoimmune conditions, genetic disorders, sex organ surgeries, and others, treated with various active ingredients such as testosterone, methyl testosterone, testosterone undecanoate, testosterone enanthate, and testosterone cypionate, used by end users like hospitals, clinics, and others.

Product innovation has emerged as a key trend in the testosterone replacement therapy market, with major companies developing innovative products to strengthen their position.

In October 2022, Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired Clarus Therapeutics Inc. to strengthen its portfolio in urology and men's health by adding JATENZO, a testosterone replacement therapy. Clarus Therapeutics Inc. is a US-based company operating in testosterone replacement therapy.

North America was the largest region in the testosterone replacement therapy market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Key countries analyzed in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The rising testosterone deficiency is expected to drive the growth of the testosterone replacement therapy market, with the therapy used to raise testosterone levels and treat symptoms such as reduced libido, erectile dysfunction, depressed mood, anemia, and loss of muscle.

For instance, approximately 13 million men in the United States suffer from low testosterone levels, accounting for 1 in 4 males over the age of 30. As a result, the rise in testosterone deficiency is driving the growth of the testosterone replacement therapy market.

The testosterone replacement therapy market includes revenues earned by entities providing hormone testing, semen analysis, pituitary imaging, genetic studies, and testicular biopsy to treat low testosterone deficiency. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

