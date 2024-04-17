Tethered Drones Market size to record USD 21.64 million growth from 2023-2027, Emergence of miniaturized EO/IR systems is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tethered drones market size is estimated to grow by USD 21.64 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5.72% during the forecast period. Tethered drones are in high demand due to their advanced capabilities in surveillance, precision strikes, and aerial combat. Miniaturized EO/IR payloads, enhanced onboard processing power, and COTS technology integration drive market growth. Key applications include defense, security, infrastructure inspection, event monitoring, and disaster response. Innovations in AI, machine learning, and hybrid drones expand capabilities further. Regulatory agencies and telecom companies also utilize tethered drones for network infrastructure inspection and connection enhancement.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tethered Drones Market 2023-2027

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Innovation Sparks Market Growth:

The tethered drones market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand from both commercial and military end-users. Drone evolution continues with advancements in technology, including security enhancements, reconnaissance capabilities, and infrastructure inspection for various industries. Miniaturized EO/IR payloads, such as infrared sensors and cameras, offer high-performance thermal imaging and conform to industry standards. Commercial applications include event monitoring, cargo capacity, and data transmission capabilities, while military uses include long-range surveillance, disaster response, and ISR solutions. Hybrid drones offer the benefits of both tethered and untethered flight, expanding capabilities. Regulatory agencies, drone aviation companies, and carriers are investing in tethered drones for line-of-sight testing, antenna installation, and ad hoc networks to improve connection and cellular coverage. First responders utilize tethered drones for disaster response and recovery, while flying COW drones provide temporary cellular coverage in remote areas. AI and machine learning algorithms enhance drone capabilities, enabling more efficient and effective operations.

Addressing Challenges:

The tethered drones market is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for drones in mission profiles across military and commercial sectors. Military drones require precision navigation for surveillance and protection, while commercial drones are utilized in industries such as precision agriculture, aerial photography, freight management, traffic monitoring, and inspection & monitoring. The use of sensors, controller systems, cameras, batteries, and data transmission technology enables drones to excel in these applications. New product releases, including the DJI Mavic 2, V-Box, V-Line, V-Pack, and NX70 micro-drones, offer cost-effective merchandise for various industries. Tethered drone solutions, like the M30, V-Line Pro, and tethered kits, provide enhanced capabilities for structure inspection and data collection. Law enforcement and surveying applications benefit from drone technology, with offerings such as the DJI M30 drone, Easy Aerial, Raptor drone, and multi-copter/quadcopter models. Search and rescue operations and telemetry and communication further expand the market's reach. Commercial UAV Expo and other industry events showcase the latest advancements in drone technology, driving innovation and growth in the tethered drones market.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Analyst Review

Tethered drones have gained significant attention in various industries, including carrier networks for radio planning and connection improvement. Line-of-sight testing and antenna installation are essential processes in network expansion, where tethered drones offer advantages in accessing hard-to-reach areas. In disaster recovery situations, first responders utilize tethered drones for ad hoc networks, cellular coverage, and data transmission, enabling faster response times and enhanced situational awareness. Infrared cameras mounted on tethered drones are used for surveillance, monitoring, data collection, and security applications, such as infrastructure inspection, event monitoring, and crop monitoring in precision agriculture. With the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, tethered drones' data transmission capabilities expand, enhancing their role in areas like surveillance, monitoring, and reconnaissance. Additionally, the cargo capacity and data transmission capabilities of tethered drones make them valuable tools for infrastructure inspection and cargo delivery in remote locations.

Market Overview

The Tethered Drones Market represents the growing demand for drones that are connected to a ground control station via a tether. These drones offer extended flight time and improved data transmission capabilities, making them ideal for various applications such as surveillance, inspection, and mapping. Radio and communication technologies play a crucial role in enabling tethered drones to maintain a stable connection with the ground control system. The use of advanced technologies like LiDAR, sensors, and precision control systems enhances the functionality and efficiency of tethered drones. Companies like DJI, Autel Robotics, and 3DRobotics are major players in the Tethered Drones Market, offering a range of products catering to different industries and applications. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for drones in sectors like agriculture, construction, and oil and gas. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms is expected to further boost the market's growth.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Companies:

Tethered Drones Market is fragmented; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Tethered Drones Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AeroVironment Inc., COMSovereign Holding Corp., Dragonfly Pictures Inc., Elistair Sas, Flyfocus sp. z o.o, Groupe Gorge, Hoverfly Technology Inc., Menet Aero LLC., Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Novadem, Perspective Robotics AG, Sky Drones Technologies Ltd., Sky Sapience Ltd., Skyshot Pte Ltd, Spooky Action Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., UAVTEK Ltd., Volarious, Yuneec International Co. Ltd., Zenith Aerotech

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio