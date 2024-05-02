Teton Waters Ranch Helps Schools Meet New USDA Requirements for School Nutrition Standards

New Teton Taste Buds Hot Dogs Boast Lower Sugar, Sodium Content than Traditional

LOVELAND, Colo., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teton Waters Ranch , a leading producer of humanely raised, 100% grass-fed beef products, with the introduction of their Teton Taste Buds Hot Dogs for foodservice, is poised to help schools meet new USDA requirements to reduce sodium and sugar in breakfast and lunch offerings.

Teton Taste Buds grass-fed beef and vegetable blend hot dogs help schools meet new USDA nutrition standards.

Last week, the USDA published the final rule that will direct dietary guidelines for school meals over the next several years. One major change that will need to be made is a reduction of sodium by 15 percent at lunch and 10 percent at breakfast. Added sugars will also need to be reduced to make up no more than 10 percent of weekly calories in meals offered.

"Research shows that school meals are the most nutritious food source for American school children, but we know there is more work to be done," said Jeff Tripician, President and CEO of Teton Waters Ranch. "We are ready to support schools in meeting these new requirements, while keeping meals appealing and tasty for kids."

The Teton Taste Buds Hot Dog, a healthy blend of 100% grass-fed beef and vegetables, boasts 27 percent less sodium and 38 percent less fat than leading hot dog brands. It also has no added sugar, and contains a simple, clean ingredient list.

Kids and parents alike love the product. In sensory tests conducted at Colorado State University, 91 percent of children said they would eat the product again and 93 percent of parents would buy the products regularly.

To learn more about carrying the Teton Taste Buds Hot Dogs or any other Teton Waters Ranch products at your facility, please contact [email protected]

