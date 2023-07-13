TETRA PAK EARNS FAST COMPANY AWARD

Tetra Pak named one of Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators 

DENTON, Texas, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetra Pak, a pioneer and world-leading food processing and packaging solutions company, has earned a ranking of #87 on Fast Company's fifth annual list of Best Workplaces for Innovators. This achievement honors organizations and businesses that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels.

"We are proud to be recognized as one of Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators," said Seth Teply, president and CEO of Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. "Last year, we embarked on a new multi-year DE&I journey to create an inclusive and safe environment so that employees feel empowered to grow and innovate, helping them reach their full potential. Recently, we've also put a focus on providing students with a reliable supply of school milk, reducing food waste and streamlining operational costs for schools via our innovative shelf-stable carton technology. We're proud of our progress and look forward to continuing to lead innovation for our industry and beyond."

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, healthcare and many more. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers collaborated to score nearly 1,000 submissions, and a panel of eight distinguished judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2023 awards feature workplaces from around the world.       

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (Summer 2023) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning July 18, 2023. To see the complete list, go to fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list.

To learn more about Tetra Pak and its commitment to innovation, visit tetrapak.com/innovation or check out its career openings at www.tetrapakusa.com/careers.  

About Tetra Pak       
Tetra Pak is a world-leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with our customers and suppliers, we provide safe, innovative and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. With over 25,000 employees around the world, we believe in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business.

Our promise, "PROTECTS WHAT'S GOOD®," reflects our commitment to making food safe and available everywhere.

More information about Tetra Pak is available at www.tetrapakusa.com

