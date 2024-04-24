Tetra Pharm Technologies and Glysious Announce Collaboration to Develop Transdermal Combination Drugs Targeting the Endocannabinoid System

The collaboration brings together Tetra Pharm Technologies' expertise in enabling technology with Glysious' proprietary transdermal drug delivery system, renowned for its effectiveness, comfort, and convenience.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetra Pharm Technologies and Glysious are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration aimed at developing a ground-breaking transdermal drug delivery system complementing several of Tetra Pharm Technologies' pipeline candidates. The joint invention aims to revolutionize transdermal release of "difficult-to-formulate" compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system.

Deal Signed

Tetra Pharm Technologies has focused intensively on formulation expertise, that is, how the molecules are effectively integrated with a drug delivery system to reach their desired targets. Glysious has worked rigorously on the development of an adhesive patch for transdermal drug delivery since the company's incorporation in 2020.

"The Glysious technology enables precision, sustained dosing, and allows for a high drug load and effective emptying of patches. The transdermal patches remain in place and are very comfortable and convenient to use, resulting in improved patient compliance. However, we have identified challenges with standard formulation strategies, not providing acceptable drug release due to shortcomings of the formulation matrix", says Professor, Dr.Techn. Anne Ladegaard Skov, Chief Scientific Officer, Glysious.

Back in 2023 Glysious and Tetra Pharm Technologies performed early in-vitro feasibility tests, integrating Tetra Pharma Technologies' proprietary enabling technology for delivery of poorly soluble compounds with Glysious' patch.

Dr. Morten Allesø, Chief Scientific Officer, Tetra Pharm Technologies, adds: "Although both parties were aware of the uniqueness of our respective technologies, we were positively surprised to find a five-fold increase in performance of our combination product compared to conventional formulation technologies. This is truly remarkable, and we consider it our shared obligation to further advance this technology to the benefit of the patients."

The objectives of the collaboration include conducting comprehensive in-vitro and in-vivo studies to evaluate the performance and efficacy of the combined drug delivery system. Additionally, Tetra Pharm Technologies and Glysious plan to pursue a common patent for the joint invention, ensuring that their innovative technology remains protected and exclusive.

"We are excited to collaborate with the innovative team in Tetra Pharm Technologies on this transdermal drug delivery system paving the way for commercialization and scaling of the Glysious technology within the pharma segment", says Stina Bjerg Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer, Glysious.

Martin Rose, Chief Executive Officer, Tetra Pharm Technologies, concludes: "The collaboration represents a unique opportunity to harness the synergies between our respective technologies. By combining our expertise, we aim to develop a transdermal drug delivery system that offers superior efficacy, convenience, and patient compliance, supporting several of our pipeline programs".

As part of the collaboration, the partners will exchange expertise, knowledge, and resources. In addition, Tetra Pharm Technologies and Glysious will conduct joint research, experiments, and tests as required for the development of a joint patent. The scope of the collaboration is focused on disease indications such as pain, sleep disorders, and appetite regulation.

About Tetra Pharm Technologies

Tetra Pharm Technologies is a Danish biopharmaceutical company established in 2018 with a vision to be a leader in research and development of pharmaceutical drugs for the treatment of diseases related to the endocannabinoid system. For more information, please visit www.tetrapharm.eu

About Glysious

Glysious is a Danish medtech company, incorporated in 2020, that develops patches, creams, spray, and foams with controlled release of active ingredients for cosmetics and life science applications. For more information, please visit www.glysious.com

For further information



Jacob Schlundt

Chief Marketing Officer

Tetra Pharm Technologies

[email protected]

+45 51976225

Stina Bjerg Nielsen

Chief Executive Officer

Glysious

[email protected]

+45 3053 5393

