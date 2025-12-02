TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND MAGRATHEA METALS, INC. ADVANCE JOINT VENTURE PLANS TO PRODUCE MAGNESIUM IN ARKANSAS

Critical mineral extraction represents another key step in ONE TETRA 2030 strategy

SPRING, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) announced today that it has signed a term sheet outlining key parameters to form a joint venture with Magrathea Metals, Inc. (a private company developing innovative technology for producing clean, secure magnesium metal from seawater and brines) to rebuild America's magnesium metal defense industrial base at TETRA's Evergreen Project in Southwest Arkansas.

Magnesium is the "gateway metal" used across the defense industrial base and economy and is designated a critical mineral by the Department of Energy, Department of War, and Department of the Interior.

"We are thrilled to be working with a well-established global specialty chemicals and industrial minerals player like TETRA," said Alex Grant, CEO of Magrathea. "This joint venture will unlock the value created by our team over the past three years. We are now taking meaningful steps to evolve from a technology R&D lab to an industrial project co-developer."

TETRA is building a bromine production facility near Stamps, Arkansas, called the Evergreen Project. The plant is projected to produce 75 million lbs. of bromine annually and plans to begin operations by the end of 2027. Besides bromine, TETRA also plans to produce and monetize several critical minerals from the brine, including lithium and magnesium. Magrathea and TETRA are actively exploring ways to incorporate Magrathea's innovative electrolytic magnesium technology into the brownfield site.

"Our intention to work with Magrathea for the clean, high-quality domestic manufacturing and production of magnesium is another key step towards achieving our ONE TETRA 2030 strategy while supporting the U.S. initiative to develop a secure domestic supply of critical minerals," said Brady Murphy, President and CEO of TETRA. "Through our planned partnership, we would combine Magrathea's advanced process technology with TETRA's deep operational expertise and a world-class magnesium resource base from our Southwest Arkansas brine acreage. Magrathea has already secured Defense Production Act Title III funding from the Department of War to support its Commercial Phase 1, planned to be on-site at TETRA's Evergreen Plant. We are optimistic that further government support is possible for our future commercial plans."

"This proposed new venture proves what Arkansans have always known - our people and communities can compete with anyone in the world," said Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. "Magrathea and TETRA's investment builds on Arkansas' defense industry and ensures our nation's future is powered by American innovation."

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an energy services and solutions company focused on developing environmentally conscious services and solutions that help make people's lives better. With operations on six continents, the Company's portfolio consists of Energy Services, Industrial Chemicals, and Critical Minerals. In addition to providing products and services to the oil and gas industry and calcium chloride for diverse applications, TETRA is expanding into the low-carbon energy market with chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage, and global infrastructure, helping to meet the demand for sustainable energy in the twenty-first century. Visit the Company's website at www.onetetra.com for more information or connect with us on LinkedIn. See also the cautionary note concerning estimates of Mineral Resources and Reserves as well as the full S-K 1300 Report dated September 22, 2025, available on TETRA's website under the Investors section at the Presentations link at www.onetetra.com.

About Magrathea Metals, Inc.

Magrathea is a technology company based in California that has developed a new generation of electrolytic process for making clean, secure magnesium metal from seawater and brines. Magnesium supply underpins trillions of dollars of trade and national security is impossible without it and Magrathea is the category leader in re-building ex-China supply of the critical material.

